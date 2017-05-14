The second season of Fear the Walking Dead ended rather dramatically, when Madison, Travis and Alicia finally arrived at La Colonia only to find the community deserted, with Nick and Luciana having lead the survivors towards the U.S. border.

However, things didn't exactly work out for Nick and Luciana, and Season 2 ended with a group of armed survivors shooting at the La Colonia contingent once they finally reached the border, and Nick and Luciana being captured.

Nick on the ground [Credit: Peter Iovino/AMC]

But now a recent behind-the-scenes featurette has given us hope that Nick might not only find a way out of his difficult situation, but that he might even finally reunite with his mom, sister and Travis in what could be the most interesting community we've seen in #FeartheWalkingDead to date. Take a look to find out what to expect in the upcoming 16 episodes of Season 3:

That's right guys, we're finally going to see how the preppers of the world are coping post-apocalypse!

The video reveals that in Season 3 Madison, Travis and Alicia will stumble onto a well organized and secure compound that was created by a group of doomsday preppers — a group of people who believe an apocalypse is likely, therefore made preparations for it by stockpiling supplies, learning skills and building environments that will best aid their survival — and somehow manage to start living at their ranch.

But although life on the ranch might provide safety from zombies, it seems like the Clarke family may be about to learn the real threats are inside the gates. New characters Troy, Jake and Jeremiah Otto seem tough as nails, and the family even have problems trying to get a hot meal when a rancher labels them "freeloaders" in the mess hall.

Despite the Clark clan not exactly being on the same level as the preppers in terms of preparedness, in the video Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark) does explain that they're the only people who have truly experienced the apocalypse and witnessed the extent to which the world has fallen. Hopefully this knowledge can help them build favor with the group, and get them back on their feet again, especially after the disaster of losing the hotel in Season 2 (it would've been the perfect base, damn it!).

Constructing the set for Season 3 [Credit: AMC]

Even if the Clark family doesn't hit it off with the other ranchers (something that doesn't seem likely given that Madison stabs Troy Otto in the eye during the Season 3 trailer — see below) it looks as though we can expect a significant portion of Season 3 to take place in and around the preppers camp, with the featurette detailing how much effort went into bringing the community to life, including building the main accommodations, creating vegetable gardens and even digging in an entire access road. Now that's preparedness!

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 3 on Sunday, June 4.

What are you looking forward to seeing in Fear the Walking Dead Season 3?