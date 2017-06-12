AMC's hit series The Walking Dead may not return to our screens until October but that's no reason to fret because spin off series Fear The Walking Dead returned for its third season last Sunday, and if the two hour premiere was anything to go by then we're in for one hell of a season.

The #AMC drama saw Nick and Madison reunite as the Clark family headed off in search of a new sanctuary. However, things took a shocking turn when Travis was killed by enemy fire. Before we go any further, be warned that spoilers for the latest episode of Fear The Walking Dead follow.

The third episode of #FearTheWalkingDead aired this Sunday and, as expected, things aren't showing any signs of slowing down for our survivors as we head further into Season 3. The episode, titled "Teotwawki," saw an appearance from Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Emma Caulfield, introduced viewers to a new location, a new villain and also saw the return of a fan favorite character.

Before looking ahead at what's to come, let's take a look back at the most shocking moments from the latest installment of the postapocalyptic drama.

1. Troy Threatens Nick

Despite being put in his place last week, Troy wasted no time this week in making sure the Clarks know who is in charge — or at least, who Troy thinks is in charge. The young tyrant broke into the Clark residence and threatened Nick, telling Madison that, unlike her, her son doesn't belong here. Madison confirmed that Nick would earn his keep but the mother of two was still shaken by Troy's threat. Oh Troy, have you learned nothing yet?

2. Strand Meets His Past, And His Future

As well as revisiting the ranch, the latest installment of Fear The Walking Dead also kept viewers up to date with escapades of Victor Strand. The mysterious character arrived at a brand new location and begged the people in charge to let him see someone by the name of Dante. The people at the gate weren't very receptive but, after an altercation with the guards, Strand met his old buddy Dante.

However, it didn't take long for Dante to show his true colors and the business man threatened to throw Strand over the edge of the bridge, into a pit full of walkers. After pleading his case and telling Dante how much use he could be to him, Dante reconsidered and agreed to let Strand work for him. Perhaps the villainous Troy isn't the only bad guy we'll have this season.

3. Alicia Meets Jeff

Due to the chaotic nature of their arrival, the Clark family were being treated like outcasts by the settlers of the ranch. However, one girl named Gretchen wasted no time in making Madison and Alicia feel welcome. Gretchen invited Alicia to bible study and, while apprehensive at first, she decided to give it a shot.

However, Alicia was shocked to discover that bible study was actually code for drinking booze and getting high. The young people of the Ranch gathered and partied like teenagers for one night and Gretchen introduced Alicia to her friend, Jeff. As it turns out, Jeff is actually the decapitated head of a zombie. Moreover, we learned that it was Troy who carried out the decapitation which only further intensifies just how unhinged the young man is.

4. Troy and Nick Fight It Out

After being specifically told to stay away from the Clark family by his older brother, Troy couldn't help himself and offered Nick the opportunity to go hunting with him. While out in the dark, Troy attempted to stealthily creep up on the long-haired boy but Nick had the upper hand, tackling Troy to the ground. Nick pointed a gun at the tyrant's head, threatening to shoot him.

Eventually, Nick put the firearm away and headed back the way the came. However, Troy got to his feet and speared Nick to the ground. The two men rolled around the grass, engaging in a struggle. However, it was soon revealed that they were both laughing. Afterwards, Troy remarked that they could be friends. Maybe Troy isn't the bad guy we all thought he was? I guess we'll just have to wait and see what comes next.

5. Daniel Is Alive

It's a common belief for viewers of both shows set in The Walking Dead universe that if we don't see a character die on screen, they're probably not really dead. Corny, I know but sometimes it turns out to be the truth — and it's exactly what happened with Fear's Daniel Salazar. Daniel seemingly died in back Season 2 after burning to death in Celia's house, but the latest episode of the post-apocalyptic drama revealed him to be alive.

After being taken hostage by Dante, Strand sat in a rusty old cell, clearly dehydrated. Suddenly, a bottle of water was placed on the window, grabbing Strand's attention. We never thought anything of it at the time and just assumed it was Dante checking up on his latest hostage. However, Strand did a double take when he learned the identity of the person who provided the water: Daniel Salazar. I have to admit, I didn't see that one coming at all.

Although it was a much slower episode this week, Fear The Walking Dead continues to prove that its far more than just a spin-off show. In fact, some would even argue that Fear is superior to its parent show and, after a less than stellar seventh season of The Walking Dead, Fear could certainly capitalize on this and become the greatest zombie show on television.

With Madison and Nick buying their time at the ranch and Strand now a prisoner of the villainous Dante, who knows where the new season will take us next? One thing's for sure — we're excited to find out.

