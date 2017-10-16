It's been quite a season for Fear The Walking Dead. The action and the drama have been pretty non-stop, and fans of the hit AMC series have been quick to point out just how compelling the post-apocalyptic drama has been during its third season, with many of them noting how Fear has surpassed The Walking Dead to become the greatest zombie show on television. It's hard to argue with them considering how good Season 3 has been and, as we had hoped, Sunday's final two episodes didn't disappoint either.

As you can imagine, the internet was out in full force during Sunday's two-hour season finale of #FearTheWalkingDead as viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on all of the heart-stopping drama. Let's take a look at some of the greatest online reactions below.

Note: This post contains heavy spoilers from the Fear The Walking Dead Season 3 finale.

Troy's Death

Much like #TheWalkingDead, Fear has never shied away from killing off its main characters when the storyline calls for it. This season has seen the zombie drama lose Travis, Jake and Ofelia and the death toll continued to rise in the shocking Season 3 finale as Troy was the next in line to lose his life. After Madison learned that Troy was responsible for the attack on the ranch, she hit him in the head with a hammer.

As I'm sure you could guess, some social media users were heartbroken and took to Twitter to convey their emotion, while others had somewhat of a different reaction. Check out the nest reactions below:

RIP Troy I am really sad to see you go. I thought there could of done so much with that character. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/efh7MiMxua — Brenda Lash (@brencon999) October 16, 2017

i always knew troy and madison were gonna smash but i didnt think it was troys head that took the pounding. #ftwd #talkingdead #FearTWD — gillian (@gillian_brice) October 16, 2017

Damn you for killing off Troy. Not one likable character on this show now. #FearTWD — YeahThatsRight (@YeahThatsRight8) October 16, 2017

That Shocking Ending

The final twenty minutes of the season finale were every bit as exciting as a fan would hope for, and we've all been left in the dark about many of the characters' fates. Nick detonated the dam and we were not enlightened as to whether or not he survived. Elsewhere, Alicia and Strand were in a boat with Madison as the damn detonated but they were pulled into the current. Madison almost drowned, but she managed to pull herself ashore. Shockingly, the finale concluded before we could find out if Alicia and Strand had made it out of the wreckage alive. Social media users were left devastated by this ambiguous ending and they took to Twitter to let out their emotions.

Way to leave us hanging... Ugh. I just want Nick to be alive. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Jy7KaPcqRT — Ashley Myles (@msashmyles) October 16, 2017

All I wanna say is NICK, ALICIA AND TROY BETTER BE IN SEASON 4. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/idlGi3jM2r — melissaa. (@melissaelkiin) October 16, 2017

What did I just watch?! I hope Alicia, Nick, Daniel, and Victor are alive #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead — Alicia Saldana (@AliciaSaldana3) October 16, 2017

Talk about a cliff hanger, we don't know if Nick, Alicia, Strand, or Daniel is alive. Also what a weird way to kill off Troy. #FearTWD — Michael Malo (@Mike_Malo) October 16, 2017

It's been an incredible season for Fear The Walking Dead and, as you can see from the tweets above, fans of the post-apocalyptic drama are in shock, and likely will continue to be until the fourth season begins later this year. We know very little about Fear's direction in the future (other than the fact that the show will somehow crossover with The Walking Dead) but we've no doubt that Season 4 will be the best one yet. I don't know about you, but we can't wait to see what the internet will make of all of the drama when Fear The Walking Dead returns.

Are you in shock after the jaw-dropping Fear The Walking Dead Season 3 finale? Tell us in the comment section below.