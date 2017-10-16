If you'd have told fans of The Walking Dead last year that spin-off show Fear The Walking Dead would be more compelling, enthralling and all-round entertaining than its parent show, they probably would've laughed in your face. But alas, it has happened: Fear The Walking Dead has manage to exceed all of our expectations and become one of the greatest shows on TV. And, after the disappointing seventh season of The Walking Dead, Fear has become the greatest post-apocalyptic drama there is.

The third season of #FearTheWalkingDead has been full of shocking moments, from Travis's untimely death, to newcomer Troy becoming the villainous antagonist, not to mention the return of Daniel Salazar, and Sunday night's two-hour finale was no different. From shocking deaths to a series of WTF Christmas sequences, the final installment of #FTWD Season 3 was everything we could've hoped for, and it has left us with quite a lot to think about. Before we start getting excited for the fourth season, let's take a look back at the five biggest and most shocking moments from the Season 3 finale.

Note: This post contains heavy spoilers from the Fear The Walking Dead Season 3 finale.

1. Alicia and Diana Are Ambushed

Last week, we saw Alicia make friends with Diana; a woman willing to do whatever it takes to survive. The Season 3 finale opened with the pair heading out on the road in a car and, as they joked about the possibility of Alicia selling her hair, another car rammed into theirs, sending the vehicle flying across the road. The perpetrators exited their vehicle and attempted to take Alicia's belongings but she fought back, despite her injuries, alongside her new friend.

Alicia managed to apprehend quite a few of the bad guys, using her strength and her wits to make sure they didn't take any of her stuff. Diana struggled to fight off some of the men, so Alicia removed a gun from her vehicle and fired shots into the air, spooking the villainous group. As the men ran off, Alicia realized that Diana had a severe leg injury. She took Diana to a nearby doctor, which led to Alicia getting a temporary job as a surgeon's assistant. Yeah, I never saw that one coming either.

2. Troy's Death

In one of the show's most shocking and unpredictable moments ever, Madison killed Troy when she learned that he was responsible for leading the herd of walkers into the ranch. After being locked in a room by Daniel, Nick became aware that Daniel planned on exacting revenge on the person responsible for Ofelia's death a.k.a Troy. When Nick went to warn Troy that Daniel was on his tail, he was forced to reveal his part in taking the herd of walkers to the Otto Ranch, which we know resulted in Ofelia getting bit. Madison was enraged at Troy's confession and in a shocking moment she hit him mid-dialogue with hammer, making him fall to his knees.

When Troy stared up at her in shock, she hit him again and he fell down dead. I don't know about you, but I definitely didn't see that one coming. I honestly thought Troy had more story to tell and, if I'm being honest, I was kind of shipping him and Nick as a couple. Sorry not sorry. Farewell Troy, you were a wonderful antagonist and even better protagonist.

3. Strand Shoots Daniel

It didn't take long for the ever clever Madison Clark to notice something was up with Strand and, before long, he confessed to her that he has never killed a living person yet. Madison complimented his innocence in this department, telling him that he's better off because of this. However, Strand's part in Proctor John's takeover of the dam was soon revealed and, as we suspected, Daniel Salazar wasn't prepared to surrender control to anyone.

Strand pointed a gun at Daniel but, clearly contemplating what Madison had told him earlier in the episode, he struggled to pull the trigger. Daniel used Strand's hesitation to get the gun and the two engaged in a struggle. Strand maintained control of the gun and pointed it under Daniel's chin. Before anyone knew what was happening, the gun was fired. Our hearts sank as Daniel lay motionless on the ground. Shockingly, Daniel avoided death again and got back to his feet — he had been shot in the chin but somehow managed to survive. Is there anything he can't do?

4. Lola's Death

Unsurprisingly, Troy isn't the only victim of the Fear The Walking Dead Season 3 finale. Lola took Daniel to a safe place after the shooting and told him she would get her husband Efrain, as he would know what to do. However, when Lola found her husband he was already dead. He had been shot by Proctor John's men during the takeover.

Seeing her husband's dead body gave Lola a much needed push and, just like Strand, she let go of her innocent outlook of the world and picked up a gun. Before long, she headed out onto the bridge and gunned down several of Proctor John's men. Before she could finish the job, Lola was shot in the head by Proctor John himself. I really don't like this guy.

5. The Dam Explodes, But Who Survives?

Proctor John threatened to dispose of the entire Clark family (in addition to Strand), but, in his usual rebellious fashion, Nick refused to go down without a fight. In a rather shocking twist, Nick took a detonator out from his pocket. Where did the detonator come from, you might ask? Well allow me to explain: earlier in the episode, Madison and Troy had rigged the dam with explosives in case Proctor John and his men got the upper hand. Nick sneaked the detonator from Strand's pocket and now he planned on using the device to bargain with John. Nick asked the villainous man to allow Alicia, Madison and Strand to live. While I wouldn't necessarily say John agreed, he didn't argue and an emotional Madison led Alicia to safety.

According to Nick's plan, he would stay behind and detonate the explosives, killing himself in the process. Madison, Alicia and Strand boarded a nearby motorboat, but as they headed out onto sea, the boat's engine started to cut out. As a result, Nick couldn't detonate because his family would get caught in the blast.

Before long, Proctor John complained of boredom and asked his men to kill Nick. Just when it looked like it was curtains for our young hero, Proctor's men were shot. But by who? Well, it turns out that Walker was nearby and he was helping out his former ranch dwellers. Then, if things couldn't get anymore exciting, Daniel turned up (still alive), and took out some more of Proctor's men.

Nick and Madison starred a longing look before Nick detonated the explosives and the dam went up in flames. Unfortunately, it didn't go according to plan and the small boat got caught in the crossfire and was dragged into the water current. Be still my beating heart. It was all very eventful and just when I thought things couldn't possibly get more jaw-dropping, they did. We found Madison floating and she thankfully managed to make it to the surface, where she found herself surrounded by new people. But the episode ended before revealing the fates of Alicia, Nick, Strand or Daniel survived. What an ending! I don't know how we're supposed to cope.

And there you have it: Fear The Walking Dead has concluded its thrilling third season, and that ending has left me (and everyone else) shook. With the return of #TheWalkingDead next week, it'll be a little while before Fear returns to our screens, but with the fallout of the finale to look forward to, not to mention a crossover with The Walking Dead, we can hardly contain our excitement for what's to come. All I ask is that Nick managed to survive. That's not too much to ask for, right?

What was your favourite moment from the gripping season finale of Fear The Walking Dead? Tell us in the comment section below.