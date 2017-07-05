As you may have already heard, a lot of controversy and speculation has come up over some recent comments by Spider-Man: Homecoming director, Jon Watts. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Jon Watts talked about his plans for the "Amazing Spider-Sense," stating:

"I feel like we have seen a lot of Spider Sense in the previous films, so we didn't really lean into that as hard as they have in the previous films. But I do think it is a really interesting thing to explore."

Most people after reading this came to the automatic assumption that Peter Parker just won't have a Spider-Sense. However, I will explain to you why Peter Parker will, in fact, have a Spider-Sense.

Jon Watts' Statement

Read this aloud: "I feel like we have seen a lot of Spider Sense in the previous films, so we didn't really lean into that as hard." Nowhere in that statement did Jon Watts say or confirm that Peter Parker will be "Spider-Senseless."

What he means — akin to what Kevin Feige previously said about why they didn't go into depth with Uncle Ben's death and the spider bite — is that past franchises have already explored that enough for the audiences. Therefore, it wouldn't be necessary to shove it upon them over and over, as Marvel Studios and Sony want to do something different and creative with the new and improved MCU #SpiderMan.

So, opposed to just shoving the same content down the viewers' throats, Jon Watts just doesn't want to "lean into that as hard." He then continues on to say how interesting the Spider-Sense is to explore.

Additionally, Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Peter Parker does have a Spider-Sense, allowing Spider-Man fans to breathe a collective sigh of relief. After being questioned whether Spidey's new suit and A.I. have taken the place of his Spider-Sense, Feige said:

"No, I think he has it. And I think he has it with or without that suit. I think how we explore it in a cinematic sense will change. I mean, that was sort of a big showy part of previous versions and we thought that we'd make it more of an internal, sort of second nature thing for him." "But there are ways coming up that will slowly hint at that and also just make it part of his, you know, his natural abilities. But we don't know that if it will be -- I think we'll explore it further down the line, but [it's] definitely him not the suit."

See? The whole internet went crazy for nothing.

Captain America: Civil War — Tony And Peter Scene

If you're looking for more compelling evidence than my previous explanations, I dug a little deeper for the only source of proof I had left: Peter Parker himself. You may remember the awkward Captain America: Civil War scene with Tony hitting on Aunt May and digging through all of Peter's stuff.

After finding Peter's self-manufactured webbing in a small vial, he quickly throws it to Peter Parker, who catches it as if it were nothing. A few seconds later, while examining Peter's "costume," Tony sticks the goggles up to his eyes and says:

"Lordy! Can you even see in these?"

Peter quickly replies:

"Yes, Yes I can. Look, I can, I can see in those, ok? It's just that when whatever happened, happened. It's like my senses have been dialed to 11."

When he says his "senses have been dialed to 11," I imagine he isn't talking about his ability to critique foods like no one has ever done before, but instead referring to his Spider-Sense!

His Other Abilities

'Captain America: Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

How much do you know about the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? Hopefully, enough to know that his Spider-Sense isn't his only ability. Even though I'm 100 percent sure Peter Parker has a Spider-Sense in the MCU, if he didn't, there would be plenty of other abilities to fall back on. I noticed a lot of people seemed to have forgotten that Spider-Man had other abilities in the wake of John Watts's comments.

Spider-Man's other abilities include: wall crawling, enhanced strength (stronger than Captain America), enhanced speed, enhanced reflexes and agility, a super-healing factor, and much more! This just goes to show that there is plenty more Spider-Man we can see being explored with the new adaptation now that he is back home at Marvel.

