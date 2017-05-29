Whether its the fantasy land of Fantasia from The NeverEnding Story, or the wizarding school of Hogwarts from Harry Potter, there is a special place in our hearts for the worlds that we are only able to visit in our dreams. While some are modeled after real places, others are too far out to replicate. Perhaps the one (or two) you have on your mind right now are on this list! I guess there's only one way to find out.

1. Pandora (Avatar)

Let's start with one of the more obvious destinations. Pandora is a paradise where the Na'vi reside. From its bright and beautiful colors to its towering and flourishing jungle, Pandora draws your immediate attention. I'm sure if we were to take a consensus, the majority of us would visit this paradise if given the chance.

Majestic waterfalls, exotic wildlife, and sights beyond imagination exist in this magnificent place. After all, who wouldn't wish to journey through a jungle where each footprint, each brush of the hand, causes your surroundings to glow? That would make for quite the game of night tag.

2. Hogwarts (Harry Potter)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Created by the world-renowned author J.K. Rowling, Hogwarts and the entire world of Harry Potter has won the hearts of millions. Its brilliant imagination and wonder has been drawing audiences in for almost two decades. While there are people we would rather not run into at Hogwarts (looking at you, Voldemort) there's no way anyone is passing up the chance to attend the school of wizardry and witchcraft.

Hogwarts is a place where you can spend the waking hours with your friends. It's also a place where you'll learn different spells, experiment with potions, and interact with magical animals. Still don't wish this was real? Maybe Quidditch will catch your interest. In the world of Harry Potter, this is a game where — long story short — you get to fly. I mean, why concern yourself with the rules when you get to fly on a dang broomstick? How dare you not appreciate such a privilege.

3. Gotham City (Batman)

'Batman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Gotham City has been created time and time again by different writers, artists and directors. Each time the city appears dark and mysterious, just like its watchful protector. But why would anyone wish to visit such a dark and seemingly dreary place? Well, the answer to that question is right in front of us.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Although Gotham isn't the most desirable place to be, getting a glimpse at the Dark Knight like in the shot above, would make the sit worthwhile. The city is dangerous, yes, but we can't deny we wouldn't risk it for the biscuit. By biscuit, I mean getting a chance to see vengeance — to see Batman.

4. Ego The Living Planet (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2)

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In the second installation of Guardians of the Galaxy, we were introduced to Ego. Without going into too much detail about the plot of the film, this world was unlike any we've ever seen. If you ask me, it's like a combination of the worlds of Asgard, Willy Wonka, and Emerald City from The Wizard of Oz. However, the wonders of this living and breathing paradise were unexpected, as Ego isn't very easy on the eyes in the comic books.

He looked rough around the edges, and completely void of any sort of vegetation. But in Guardians, this place was filled with it all. That was, until the gang figured out that Peter's Dad was actually a sadistic bastard who killed any offspring that didn't have the Celestial gene. In that case, I don't think anyone would want to visit. But if we take that away, we have what looks to be one hell of a place to be — am I right?

5. Asgard (Thor)

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Home to none other than the Mighty Thor, Agard boasts wondrous views up close, as well as from afar. We can see that the Kingdom of the Gods stands stall, as monuments of their history are planted firmly throughout the city. Asgard offers views beyond the imagination. Mountains higher than the sky, and moons that appear within an arms reach, Asgard is a place one wouldn't want to miss out on.

Other than a creepy guy that can see everything everywhere (Looking at you, Heimdall), Asgard is full of wonder. Morning skies are filled with colorful clouds, as the moons show their faces. As day turns to night, the sky is then filled with a plethora of star, and waves of colors you didn't even know existed. Besides the impending doom that faces Asgard, I'd say everything about this place makes it worthwhile to dream of visiting — wouldn't you say?

6. Endor (Star Wars)

In all honesty, when considering which place to visit in this galaxy far, far away, it's hard to pick just one. From the Cloud City of Bespin, to the mega city Coruscant, they're all so vast and extraordinary that it's nearly impossible to make a choice. So I included what felt like the obvious one to make: the heavily forested planet that happens to be populated by a breed of cuddly creatures.

'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

There awaits solitude, accompanied by blissful sights, and you know — the Ewoks. Personally, that's the biggest reason why I wish I could visit Endor. Befriending a race of life-size teddy bears who will go to war for you in a heartbeat is basically a dream come true, right?

7. Middle Earth (Lord Of The Rings, The Hobbit)

I understand that some of the landscapes seen in the films, can be visited over in New Zealand, but is New Zealand full of elves, hobbits and talking trees? Probably not. Would be cool though, wouldn't it? Middle Earth is packed with mythical awe and wonder. It's landscapes are what dreams are made of, as well as some of the creatures that inhabit it. Wouldn't you be up for a stroll across the same paths taken by Frodo and the gang?

Or perhaps you fancy a drink with the Hobbits before they go into battle? Either way, there is so much to do in Middle Earth. Slay orcs, witness a dragon flying over head, or watch on as giant eagles drop war-ready bears onto a battlefield. If that isn't the coolest thing ever, then I suppose my life has been one big lie. Regardless of what you wish to do in Middle Earth, it is without a doubt one of the many fictional places that we have wished to visit.

What do you guys think? Have any fictional places in mind that aren't on the list? Make them known in the comments below!