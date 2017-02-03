This Valentine's Day, as well as dragging your other half to the new Fifty Shades movie, why not also crack that whip and scuttle them away to a Ana/Christian inspired weekend for a little role-play. Here's the trailer for #FiftyShadesDarker for reference:

The management over at the Desire Riviera Maya and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl resorts in Mexico are tapping into some of our darkest fantasies and offering a "50 Shades of Desire" package for all those couples who want to crank up the heat, and volume, in the bedroom department. In efforts to revive the shenanigans going on in Mr. Grey's Red Room, the resort will be offering chocolate-dipped strawberries, whipped cream and champagne (oh, how naughty!) to set the sexy mood for some casual smacking.

Don't worry though, if you don't happen to have a flogger, a ball gag and two sets of handcuffs handy, these will also be provided.

[Credit: Original Group]

According to the resorts, the package is to provide guests with the following:

"The opportunity to live out their fantasies of being the dominant or submissive in a judgement-free zone with all the tools necessary to do so."

Oh, and the hotels are so considerate that if your partner doesn't turn you on no matter how hard they whip you, there's a stripper show available on request. Alternatively if BDSM isn't really your thing, you can opt for the "Lights, Camera, Action" package that provides a camera man to film you two bonin' yourselves silly. You can then take the edited video clip home and re-live the naughty memory over your Sunday roast dinner, if you so wish.

Then again, if you're a bit camera shy then perhaps "The Gazebo of Passion, Dinner & Sex" could be the option for you, which I assume consists of a tasty meal and some sexy shenanigans in a tent.

See more:

[Credit: Original Group]

However, if all of the above seems far too risqué for you, it's totally fine to just chill by the resort's pool too.

Poll Which package would you go for? 50 Shades of Desire.

Lights, Camera, Action

The Gazebo of Passion, Dinner & Sex

None of the above, you'll find me chilling' with bae by the pool.

(Source: Desire Experience)