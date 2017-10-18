Disney isn't the only studio releasing Marvel movies next year! Come 2018, Fox will be going toe-to-toe with Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a pair of movies that both feature mutants and the X-Gene. These movies are both highly-anticipated sequels, namely Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Fans of both franchises will be glad to know that the sequels have officially wrapped up principal filming, and are now heading into post-production for editing and special effects work. Check out the announcements for each movie below.

'Deadpool 2'

#Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Facebook to announce the completion of Deadpool 2, the sequel to his record-breaking superhero movie where he portrayed the foul-mouthed Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool. On his Facebook post, Reynolds thanked everyone he worked with on set, including Josh Brolin who plays the time-traveling mutant #Cable.

Production of #Deadpool2 was temporarily shut down following the death of Joi 'S.J.' Harris, who died while performing a failed motorcycle stunt. After an investigation conducted by local authorities, production resumed as scheduled.

Directed by David Leitch of John Wick fame, Deadpool 2 will see the titular Merc with a Mouth cross paths with the mutant mercenaries Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) when they possibly battle Black Tom Cassidy (Jack Kesy). The sequel will also see the return of Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Weasel (T.J. Miller), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) and Dopinder (Karan Soni).

Deadpool 2 is slated to open on June 1, 2018.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Following the events of X-Men: Apocalypse and a new generation of mutants, the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix will see the transformation of the telekinetic Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) into the Dark Phoenix when she loses control of her powers, forcing her fellow X-Men to fight her before she destroys the world.

Director and long-time #XMen screenwriter Simon Kinberg stated that the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past reset the X-Men movies' timeline and effectively nullified the polarizing X-Men III: The Last Stand, giving him the opportunity to properly adapt the famous Dark Phoenix Saga in his upcoming directorial debut. Kinberg proudly announced his #Marvel film's completion on his Instagram, which could be seen below.

Set in the '90s, a young Professor Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Beast (Nicholas Hoult) return to lead a new team of X-Men. The younger team compromises of Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Quicksilver (Evan Peters). Jessica Chastain will also portray Empress Lilandra Neramani, the leader of the Shi'ar alien race who seek to capture the Dark Phoenix and use her powers for their own gains.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be released on November 2, 2018.

