In the past few years, superheroes, antiheroes, and everything in between have garnered the attention of moviegoers everywhere — and will likely do so for much longer. However, 2018 will be the year villains take over the silver screen and force everyone to awe at their wicked adventures. Let's take a look at the lineup so far:

Venom (October 5th, 2018)

Arguably Spider-Man's most iconic enemy, #Venom was introduced in 1988, much later than most Spider-Man villains. However, he will be the first to receive his own solo film, and is probably the only foe fans would want to see in a movie by himself.

What we know:

Tom Hardy is playing Eddie Brock/Venom.

Plot details are unknown at the moment.

Ruben Fleisher ( Zombieland ), will direct.

), will direct. Production for Venom starts this fall.

starts this fall. It will begin Sony's shared Spider-Man universe.

It's going to be rated R.

The Predator (August 3rd, 2018)

'The Predator.' [Credit: Twentieth Century Fox]

As one of the most iconic sci-fi villains in history, it was only a matter of time before we got another #Predator film. This promises to be on "a much larger scale than the previous films in the franchise."

What we know:

Shane Black ( Iron Man 3 ) is directing.

) is directing. It's a sequel, not a reboot .

The film will explore the mythology of the Predators.

This could potentially begin a slew of Predator sequels.

The film will be set in the present day.

The Predators will have upgraded armor.

Arnold Schwarzenegger won't be in the new movie, as rumored.

It will feature practical effects instead of CGI effects.

Halloween (October 19th, 2018)

When it comes to horror villains, the legendary Michael Myers is at the very top of the food chain. Adding him to next year's roster of bad guys means 2018 is even more of a year to be reckoned with.

What we know:

Danny McBride ( Eastbound and Down ) and David Gordon Green ( Pineapple Express ) are writing the script.

) and David Gordon Green ( ) are writing the script. David Gordon Green is directing.

John Carpenter is the executive producer.

John Carpenter may score the new movie.

Michael Myers won't be immortal in the new film.

The new movie is a sequel to the original Halloween and Halloween II.

and Laurie Strode will not be in the new movie.

It is a contemporary film.

Danny McBride has stated he hopes filming will start this fall.

It will be released near the 40th anniversary of the original Halloween.

Danny McBride says the new movie will make #MichaelMyers scary again.

Avengers: Infinity War (May 4th, 2018)

Thanos. 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Not only will Avengers: Infinity War be the biggest film of 2018, but the biggest film of the decade thus far — and it's all because of our favorite, purple-skinned menace, #Thanos.

What we know:

Thanos will be the main character in the movie.

The Avengers and the Guardians of The Galaxy will team up to fight Thanos.

Filming for Avengers: Infinity War and it's sequel will commence back-to-back.

and it's sequel will commence back-to-back. The Avengers: Infinity War untitled sequel will be its own entity and won't necessarily be the second half of its predecessor.

untitled sequel will be its own entity and won't necessarily be the second half of its predecessor. It has a budget of $1B dollars.

Part of the official synopsis reads: "the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain."

Scarface (August 10th, 2018)

Tony Montana. 'Scarface' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

#TonyMontana may not be as villainous as the previous entries on this list; however, he still fits the technical definition of a villain. Denotations aside, Universal Pictures wants to resurrect Montana next year, and fans can't wait.

What we know:

David Ayer ( Suicide Squad ), is currently in talks to direct the movie.

), is currently in talks to direct the movie. It will be a re-imagining of 1983's Scarface, which was a remake of 1932's Scarface.

which was a remake of 1932's It's script has been written by four-time Academy Award winners Joel Coen and Ethan Coen.

Leonardo Dicaprio was rumored to star in the film.

Although 2018 might have too much villain for one person to handle, it feels great knowing we'll have five legendary menaces attempting to fight for our attention next year.

Don't you feel special?

(Sources: CheatSheet, Collider, IGN, NewsWire, Comicbook.com)