While much of The Last Jedi's plot has been stubbornly shrouded in mystery for the last year and a half, there is one story thread that rumors and leaks have mapped out almost in its entirety — and that's Finn's mission to Canto Bight. Vanity Fair's summer issue goes behind the scenes of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, revealing plenty of juicy details about the upcoming sequel movie, from Luke Skywalker and Rey's relationship to Kylo Ren's guilt over killing his father. But what the magazine was most eager to reveal was Finn's mission to Canto Bight.

Revealed long ago by set leaks, this planet came to be known as the "casino planet" — glamorous and teeming with all the big-wigs the galaxy has to offer, Canto Bight is truly something we haven't seen before in #StarWars, which is really exciting. Vanity Fair has a few glossy photos of the Canto Bight cast, and they look like something out of the weirdest Renaissance painting you can imagine.

The colorful individuals that populate Canto Bight. [Credit: Vanity Fair]

The practical effects are back with a vengeance — as we can see from these photos, many of the weird and wonderful creatures roaming the streets of Canto Bight are entirely created using prosthetic effects.

So how does Canto Bight play into The Last Jedi? Director Rian Johnson explained to Vanity Fair that this is Finn's first stop on his mysterious Resistance mission. Describing it as a "glittering casino city" that is lightyears away from the heatbaked desolation of Jakku and Tattooine, Johnson divulged his concept for the new planet:

"A Star Wars Monte Carlo–type environment, a little James Bond–ish, a little 'To Catch a Thief'. It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe. I was thinking, OK, let’s go ultra-glamour. Let’s create a playground, basically, for rich assholes."

Johnson was intrigued by the opportunity to portray the richest inhabitants of the #StarWars galaxy, but wanted to step away from the regal elegance of the prequels. Canto Bight has none of Naboo's grace — it is the planet people visit to spend and spree with the knowledge that what happens in Canto Bight, stays in Canto Bight.

And that includes shady transactions between the First Order and their various information brokers.

This is what lead Finn to Canto Bight, and he's accompanied by a new recruit: Kelly Marie Tran's Rose, a maintenance worker in the Resistance. Vanity Fair describes Rose as having the biggest role of all The Last Jedi's new characters, as her mission with Finn takes them "behind enemy lines" — another plot point that set leaks predicted.

But as dark as this mission seems, Johnson is quick to assure fans that The Last Jedi has its lighter moments — and much of that comes from the world of Canto Bight. This playground of the rich and powerful is littered with the kind of comic-relief aliens that Star Wars is known for. Vanity Fair describes these creatures as "gnarled and grotesque", as Johnson explains how he injected a good sense of humor into what otherwise threatened to be one of the saga's darkest films.

"I didn’t want this to be a dirge, a heavy-osity movie. So one thing I’ve tried really hard to do is keep the humor in there, to maintain the feeling, amid all the heavy operatic moments, that you’re on a fun ride."

After John Boyega demonstrated his excellent comic timing in #TheForceAwakens, the smart money's on Finn delivering many of The Last Jedi's more funny moments — though we shouldn't overlook Kelly Marie Tran, whose big break came from the sketch show College Humor. All signs are pointing towards Finn and Rose's mission being one of the most enjoyable parts of The Last Jedi — now, if they could just team up with Finn's bromance buddy Poe Dameron, that would be just super.

