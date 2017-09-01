Force Friday is upon us, and the shelves are filling with Star Wars merchandise! Needless to say, fans are combing through the details, looking for any hints at the story of The Last Jedi. After all, merchandise has a habit of dropping major spoilers! So far, we here at Movie Pilot have discovered tantalizing hints at the power of Supreme Leader Snoke, and an intriguing update on new Star Wars character Paige Tico. Now, though, it's time to cast our eyes to Finn's plot — and the disturbing possibility that he may well be a marked man in The Last Jedi!

Finn's Spy Mission

The Force Awakens is often criticised for being a rinse-and-repeat of A New Hope, but one major new plot element was John Boyega's Finn. An Imperial stormtrooper with a conscience, Finn switched sides early on in the film, and soon became an essential ally for Daisy Ridley's Rey. What we know already about his role in #TheLastJedi is that Finn will be forced to pick a side in this galactic war, and that he'll wind up going on a dangerous undercover mission that takes him into First Order space.

And here's where things get really interesting. Today, as part of their #ForceFriday initiative, Hasbro has released several new models from their popular Black Series. One of them that's tied to The Last Jedi includes a whole new class of stormtrooper.

An Executioner.

Yes, you read that right, this is the First Order's "executioner." Here's what the back of the packet has to say:

"The First Order can only operate effectively with the absolute loyalty of its followers. Should any soldier be found guilty of treason, it is up to this special branch of Stormtroopers to dispense final justice."

You can bet that Finn is at the very top of their list of targets. After all, you're talking a stormtrooper who went rogue and set the First Order's plans back by losing the coordinates for Luke Skywalker. The First Order has likely never seen a more high-profile betrayal.

An Ominous Sign For Finn

The Force Awakens closed with Finn in a strange, uncomfortable place — one where he hadn't quite committed to either side. However, it looks as though the First Order will force him to make that decision as these executioners are likely to be hot on his tail. They're a step up from the Empire's old Loyalty Officers, who worked for the Imperial Security Bureau. If they've taken any tips from the ISB, though, these executioners work outside the normal chain of command and will have a wide-ranging brief. It's possible they'll even launch full-on infiltration missions to target Finn!

Meanwhile, we can safely assume that these executioners are scattered across First Order space. That means Finn will have to be very careful indeed on his mission; after all, the executioners will be keeping an eager eye out for his face. And just their moniker gives a sense of the justice that they'll dispense...

The great thing about Force Friday is that, so far, the merchandise hasn't actually dropped any major spoilers. Instead, it's left fans delighted at the possibilities that have been raised.

Is Snoke's power really as great as we hope? Will Finn be hunted down by the executioners? And what role will Paige Tico play? All these answers will be revealed in December, when we finally get the chance to see The Last Jedi for ourselves.

