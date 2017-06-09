The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing to sizes we never imagined and numerous heroes are finally getting their time in the spotlight; one of them is T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther.

#BlackPanther (directed by #RyanCoogler)is still eight months away (you know, not that I'm counting) but surprisingly enough, Marvel Studios is already getting the hype train going. Today, the studio decided to make a whole lot of fans faint in excitement by releasing the very first poster for the movie. Check it out:

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

The poster offers us an interesting look at #ChadwickBoseman's Black Panther and features a brand new logo. But, there's something more to take away from its imagery:

T'Challa Finally Embraces His King Duties

T'Challa's backstory was laid out in #CivilWar. His father, King T'Chaka, passed away, and so the young hero was burdened with Wakanda's sovereign duties. The problem was that T'Challa wasn't ready or interested in those responsibilities.

We recently learned that struggle would continue in his solo film. During an interview with Complex, Nate Moore –– an executive producer on Black Panther –– revealed #TChalla is still not comfortable with being king, because he always expected his father to carry that mantle:

"Black Panther takes place right after the events of 'Civil War', so T’Challa’s father has just been killed, he has returned home to Wakanda, and T’Challa has to navigate potentially becoming the new ruler of this nation. He never intended to become the king for years because he figured his dad would be around for a long time. T’Chaka’s death is, in a lot of ways, the catalyst for everything that’s happening in Black Panther."

Moore's "potential new ruler" comment piques my interest, because that entails T'Challa doesn't have to become the king. That will make for an interesting dynamic in the film, because it poses the question: What kind of obstacles will our young hero have to overcome to claim his place in Wakanda? Of course, we already know that Black Panther will eventually accept his accept his role as king, and the poster is a big indication of that.

But the journey to him getting into that mindset and coming into his own will add a lot to the complex nature of Black Panther, and it's a dynamic that will make the film yet another worthy addition to the #MCU.

Black Panther will crawl into theaters on February 16, 2018.

What do you think about our first Black Panther poster? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Complex)