Ducktales is a beloved property that lives in the hearts of children and adults all across the world. The iconic imagery of Scrooge McDuck diving into his pool of coins and the catchy theme song have been embedded in the public consciousness for decades – and for good reason, the show was amazing.

When #Disney announced they would be rebooting Ducktales on Disney XD, fans were excited by the promise they'd soon see all the ducks in Duckburg back in action. They were also nervous because the property is so beloved they didn't want its legacy tainted with a new show that didn't live up to the original.

Once the cast was announced, fans began to breathe a bit easier, and a lot of that was due to the casting of David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck. After that, we had a pretty good idea the new series was in good hands, and now that Disney has released the first trailer for the animated reboot, all our fears have been put to rest.

First Trailer For Ducktales

This trailer is everything we hoped it would be and then some. We get the set up for the whole series, with Donald Duck bringing his 3 nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie to meet their great uncle Scrooge McDuck. From there, they are bound to go on adventures and quests that they never thought were possible. This premise lines up with the original series perfectly and really hammers home that this is a modern retelling of the classic show.

Huey, Dewey, and Louie have a great dynamic between them, and the show seems to capture the manic energy that defines the 3 young ducks – for real, they are almost screaming in every scene. It is a bit jarring to hear someone else voice Scrooge McDuck, but they had to get a new voice actor since the original voice of the character, Alan Young, passed in 2016. David Tennant does a great job, however, and he brings a certain gravitas to Scrooge, who was a bit goofier in the original.

Their jokes are on point.



Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan all stepped up to the plate and really do a great job at voicing Huey, Dewey, and Louie respectively – and their jokes are on point! We also get a sampling of Kate Micucci as the adventurous young Webby Vanderquack. Sadly, we did not get to hear Beck Bennet voicing Launchpad McQuack, or Toks Olagundoye as the motherly Mrs. Beakley. There is also the notable absence of the Beagle Boys, and my personal favorite: Gyro Gearloose.

UPDATE: Official Synopsis And Release Date For Ducktales

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the new Ducktales will premiere with a 1-hour TV movie, which will run for 24-hours straight on Saturday, August 12 starting at midnight on Disney XD. After the initial premiere, the first season will continue on September 23.

Apart from the news of the 1-hour TV movie premiere, Disney also released an awesome synopsis for the Ducktales reboot:

The story unfolds as Donald Duck reluctantly takes Huey, Dewey and Louie to the home of their reclusive great-uncle Scrooge McDuck. Enthralled by their once-legendary great-uncle and the wonder of McDuck Manor, the triplets and [their friend] Webby Vanderquack learn of long-kept family secrets and unleash totems from Scrooge’s epic past, sending the family on an adventure of a lifetime to the Lost City of Atlantis.

UPDATE: New Theme Song For Ducktales

Disney XD has released the intro for their rebooted Ducktales series, and fans can rest easy, because the new theme song is almost identical to the original. Although the theme is an updated version of the original, but the visuals lean towards Carl Banks original Ducktales comics, and pay homage to their source material, by having our favorite characters run through comic book panels.

The new theme also utilizes imagery from the original series, by showcasing the various adventures of the characters, having Scrooge McDuck dive into a pool of coins, and showing the gang discovering various treasures.

Fan Response To The First Trailer

Ducktales [Credit: Disney]

Ducktales is beloved by fans and the nostalgia surrounding it is intense. After watching the trailer, I immediately took to Twitter to see what fans of the franchise thought of the first look – because if there is a huge backlash, the show might not succeed. To my surprise, there were tons of kind words and optimism which is always encouraging:

I'm too hype for this show is it too early for fan art? #DuckTales #Webby pic.twitter.com/xGpg0xnLQu — Rosa Len (@rosainpink) March 2, 2017

If someone has a time machine, please borrow it. I need to travel to the future, so I could binge-watch new #DuckTales — Eva (@evacatio) March 2, 2017

The fan response is quite encouraging, and it seems that everyone is approaching the new show with a sense of cautious optimism. As a huge fan of the original show, I am very excited for this modern retelling of Ducktales, and from the looks of it Disney is making all the right choices. We’ll have to wait until August 1, 2017 for the 1-hour premiere of Ducktales, but until then you can always re-watch the classic episodes – just don’t practice diving into a pool of gold coins!

