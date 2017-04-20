Now, while the Mission: Impossible franchise has long featured precisely the sort of outlandish stunts and unlikely getaways that we're used to seeing in superhero movies, you still wouldn't normally expect to see Superman turn up to help out #TomCruise's Ethan Hunt. After all, the pair are both from entirely separate fictional universes, and subtly different ends of the ethical spectrum.

And yet, thanks to the wonders of Hollywood casting, we'll be able to — if we squint a little — pretend that Superman is turning up in the currently-in-production #MissionImpossible6, all the same. That after all, is the distinct benefit of the movie starring the current cinematic Man of Steel himself, #HenryCavill. And, better still:

We Finally Have Our First Look At Henry Cavill/Superman In 'Mission: Impossible 6'

And, in the best news of all, it seems that the actor — seen above with director #ChristopherMcQuarrie and co-star #TomCruise — will be donning an extremely fetching mustache for the part. One that, as it turns out, may or may not overshadow the rest of the movie with its hirsute splendor:

Also, of course, one of the on-set images recently posted to Instagram by Cavill features Cavill's adorable dog Kal-El, which inevitably raises the general adorableness quotient by several degrees.

Which is nice. Whether or not said cuteness will be in anyway reflected in the final movie, however, very much remains to be seen.

What do you think, though? Are you super excited to see Cavill on screen alongside Cruise? Let us know below!