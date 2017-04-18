What a difference a few years make. In 2014 plenty of people thought Marvel's #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy might be a huge dud. Just three years (and a few hundred million dollars) later, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of the year's most anticipated movies.

Die-hard fans of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (#MCU) will definitely catch the movie on opening night, but everyone still has one burning question in mind: Is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 any good?

If the first impressions are any indication, Marvel's cosmic family doesn't disappoint the second time around.

Grade-A A-Holes

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Fully detailed (and possibly spoiler-laden) reviews for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 are currently being withheld due to an embargo, but short opinions were shared in their place after the first LA and NYC screenings.

The common consensus paints a positive picture, with the general opinion being that Volume 2 is as good as fans hoped it would be.

Check out the praise below.

Loved Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. Surprisingly moving. Incredible visual effects and production design. — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with tons of surprises and an unexpected amount of emotion. Another Marvel winner. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017

While most loved Volume 2, others couldn't help but compare the sequel to its predecessor. Volume 2 may be good, but it may not be as great and ground-breaking as the first installment.

Check out some of the more somber opinions below.

Didn't love #GotGVol2 as much as the 1st but it's still super fun. Really enjoy spending time w/ this kooky family, especially Drax & Groot! — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 18, 2017

I saw #GotGVol2, & though slightly uneven,I got sniffly,I did a few side looks,I laughed a lot, & overall really enjoyed it! I want more! pic.twitter.com/qe4Ek6mXBk — Jon Schnepp (@JonSchnepp) April 18, 2017

At worst, Volume 2 couldn't measure up to the lofty bar set up by the first movie. Though this minority found the movie passable, they were left disappointed at how familiar and derivative Volume 2 felt.

Some opinions were shared by those who didn't want Volume 2 to be more of the same, and were let down. Those tweets have been deleted, however, so we'll leave you with the ghost of knowledge that not everyone was in love with the movie.

Regardless, there was one thing almost everyone could agree on: that #BabyGroot was the real star of the sequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a whole heap of fun. Gorgeous, a bit mad, and surprisingly emotional. And yes, Baby Groot is everything. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) April 18, 2017

I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn color in the crayon box. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 reunites the unlikely heroes for yet another galaxy-saving adventure. Along with trying to stop a new threat to the cosmos, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) have to deal with the strict authority of the Sovereign People, the vengeful Ravagers, the return of Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Star-Lord's family problems, chief among them his disappeared father: the sentient planet Ego (Kurt Russel).

The movie will hit cinemas on May 5, 2017.

See Also: