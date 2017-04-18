What a difference a few years make. In 2014 plenty of people thought Marvel's #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy might be a huge dud. Just three years (and a few hundred million dollars) later, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of the year's most anticipated movies.
Die-hard fans of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (#MCU) will definitely catch the movie on opening night, but everyone still has one burning question in mind: Is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 any good?
If the first impressions are any indication, Marvel's cosmic family doesn't disappoint the second time around.
Grade-A A-Holes
Fully detailed (and possibly spoiler-laden) reviews for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 are currently being withheld due to an embargo, but short opinions were shared in their place after the first LA and NYC screenings.
The common consensus paints a positive picture, with the general opinion being that Volume 2 is as good as fans hoped it would be.
Check out the praise below.
While most loved Volume 2, others couldn't help but compare the sequel to its predecessor. Volume 2 may be good, but it may not be as great and ground-breaking as the first installment.
Check out some of the more somber opinions below.
At worst, Volume 2 couldn't measure up to the lofty bar set up by the first movie. Though this minority found the movie passable, they were left disappointed at how familiar and derivative Volume 2 felt.
Some opinions were shared by those who didn't want Volume 2 to be more of the same, and were let down. Those tweets have been deleted, however, so we'll leave you with the ghost of knowledge that not everyone was in love with the movie.
Regardless, there was one thing almost everyone could agree on: that #BabyGroot was the real star of the sequel.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 reunites the unlikely heroes for yet another galaxy-saving adventure. Along with trying to stop a new threat to the cosmos, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) have to deal with the strict authority of the Sovereign People, the vengeful Ravagers, the return of Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Star-Lord's family problems, chief among them his disappeared father: the sentient planet Ego (Kurt Russel).
The movie will hit cinemas on May 5, 2017.
