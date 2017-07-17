Don't worry, this isn't a Psych-out; the gang is almost all back, three years after the hit show was cancelled during the eighth season. Fans have known for a few months now that Psych would return, though not in the traditional series format, but rather as a holiday special that will premiere this December. Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and Burton "Gus" Guster (Dule Hill) are set to return as the fake sleuths and best friends, along with an appearance by Pierre Despereaux (Cary Elwes), their sometimes ally, sometimes antagonist, as they face their deadliest foe yet, The Thin White Duke (Zachary Levi).

In the upcoming special Team Psych is reunited as they try to solve a new mystery while stopping the Thin White Duke, who wants to kill them. Via Entertainment Weekly the first image has released for the holiday special that depicts, left to right, Shawn, Henry, Chief Vick, Juliet, Gus and Woody in what's described as one of the more harrowing scenes.

Team Psych returns [Credit: EW / USA Network]

Show creator Steve Franks explained that scene is the first time that the entire group reunites in the film:

It leads to a very intense, very emotional, and possibly most ridiculous thing we’ve ever done. When everybody else is off battling bad guys and fighting the scariest foes they’ve ever fought, Shawn and Gus find a way to stumble into something that’s incredibly silly yet appropriate and sort of takes some of the tension out of the air by making the whole thing really fun.

It sure seems like everyone has been waiting for this, and when you consider that it's #Psych, that means anything is possible. Though the entire cast isn't in the above image with a surprisingly absent Detective Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Roday and Hill have told fans that the prickly detective will appear in the film in some way, even though Omundson has been recovering from a stroke he had in early May. Hopefully we'll get more jokes about Lassie's questionable choice of hairstyles while we're at it:

The potential absence of Lassiter isn't the only change for this movie, as Team Psych has shifted locales to San Francisco since that is where Shawn, Gus, Jules and Chief Vick moved in the series finale. Steve Franks mentioned that "it was actually nice moving it completely out of Santa Barbara because it felt new, event-worthy, and it felt like we're off to a new place."

The Psych holiday special will debut in December on the USA Network, are you ready to see the boys get the band back together?

