Wonder Woman is just a few months away and we're starting to get more info trickling in about the film. Warner Bros. had done a great job in keeping the main villain a secret until last month, when we got confirmation that Ares, the God of War, would be the one wreaking havoc in the superheroine's movie.

Now, thanks to a new #WonderWoman action figure line shared through Twitter, we have our first glimpse at the villain:

The #DC Multiverse line has waves with different themes (for example, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, etc.); each wave has different action figures and each one contains different pieces that, when assembled, form a larger action figure for traditionally larger characters. In this case, the Build-A-Figure for the Wonder Woman movie wave is Ares; so considering it's based on the film, it's reasonable to assume his action figure look is from it as well. Here's a closer look at his armor from Steve Trevor's action figure:

And an even closer look:

Unfortunately, no other action figures' pictures were released, so all we have is this brief look. But that's enough to ask the question...

How Does His New Look Compare To His Previous Incarnations?

His new armor is obviously updated for depiction in live-action form, so it's considerably different from what we've previously seen from Ares in #comicbooks and video games. Above is an image of his comic book form. As you can see, the new armor does retain the essence of his original incarnation with similar shoulder pads but differs with what looks like daggers on his chest.

His new armor seems to be rawer, more simplistic and practical for those dangerous combat scenarios the character surely gets into (being the God of War and all). It's also much darker and grittier than Wonder Woman's armor, which will most likely provide a nice contrast between the characters.

The figures aren't available for purchase, so for now this is what we have in terms of Ares' look. But again, taking into account that Wonder Woman hits theaters in just four months, Warner Bros. will probably give us our first official look at him soon.

What do you think of Ares' movie look? Let me know in the comments!