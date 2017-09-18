Following the success of the first season of Starz's American Gods, celebrated author Neil Gaiman's winning streak continues. One of his most celebrated novels, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (written with the help of Terry Pratchett) is getting the live-action treatment, and Gaiman himself has tweeted the first look at the story's main characters: the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

Good Omens is expected to stay loyal to its critically-acclaimed source material, which chronicles the coming biblical apocalypse as it's witnessed by Aziraphale and Crowley - an angel and a demon who'd prefer it if the 'final judgment' didn't happen at all because they happen to quite like life on Earth. Despite hailing from rivaling factions, Aziraphale and Crowley team up to stop the apocalypse by keeping the 11-year-old Antichrist in check while fending off agents of the armageddon.

Check out the first look at Aziraphale and Crowley below.

They are amazing. This is them in the opening scenes, 11 years ago, in St James's Park. David and Michael, demon & angel. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/ceK4XYY881 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2017

Aziraphale and Crowley have been friends for as long as anyone can remember, as they have known each other (and humankind) since Earth's creation. Aziraphale guarded the gates of Eden, while Crowley took the form of a snake to tempt Adam and Eve. However, ever since then, the two befriended one another and grew fond of humans, leading to their unlikely friendship and their self-appointed mission to save the world.

The Touching Story That Led To 'Good Omens' On The Small Screen

After many failed attempts to adapt the story, which included a pitch from 12 Monkeys and Brazil director Terry Gilliam, Good Omens saw life as a radio drama on BBC Radio 4. As per Gaiman's request, the drama was made so that Pratchett, who was suffering from Alzheimer's at the time, could enjoy their collaboration while he was still alive.

Following Pratchett's death in 2015, Gaiman originally didn't want to make any more Good Omens material, as he'd promised to only do so with Pratchett by his side.

"Terry [Pratchett] and I had a deal that we would only work on 'Good Omens' things together. Everything that was ever written – bookmarks and tiny little things – we would always collaborate, everything was a collaboration. So, obviously, no."

However, with a letter that was meant to be read after Pratchett's death, the creator of the #Discworld universe gave the mastermind of #TheSandman comics his blessing to write the live-action adaptation. To this, Gaiman said “You bastard, yes," and has been working with #Amazon and BBC ever since in order to bring the comedic apocalypse to television.

Good Omens will now be a six-part miniseries, and will stream on Amazon Prime in 2018. Naturally, Gaiman is serving as the miniseries' showrunner.

[Source: The Guardian]