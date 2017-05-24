If you are anything like me, you will already start planning your Halloween costume a year in advance, however, All Hallow's Eve 2018 just got a lot more exciting. A reboot to the popular #Halloween franchise will see #MichaelMyers return to cinemas for the first time since 2009 — and no, I don't mean Austin Powers.

Although Jamie Lee Curtis won't be back as Laurie Strode, and neither will Scout Taylor-Compton from the controversial Rob Zombie reboot era, we will undoubtedly get a whole new final girl to take a butcher's knife to Myers. While details are still thin on the ground, we do have a first look at the eleventh film in the franchise.

Trick Or Treat?

Helmed by #DannyMcBride and David Gordon Green, Halloween attempts to fill in the gaps and retcon some of the weaker entries in the franchise by slotting in after 1981's Halloween II. The duo may be better known for their comedy work, but they promise to deliver a faithful and horror-laden legacy. Thankfully, it won't be another reboot that glosses over the 1978 classic, however, it does look like the film is channelling early Michael Myers realness.

First promo poster for the new HALLOWEEN movie echoes the original's poster with a few changes.

via @Collider pic.twitter.com/3dqbxzDn98 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 23, 2017

The first promotional art not only mirrors #JohnCarpenter's 1978 film, but it show's Blumhouse's minimalistic approach to the latest iteration of the masked maniac. The simplistic poster also reiterates McBride's ideas that we will be taking Michael back to his #horror roots and not just have him be some supernatural monster that no one can kill.

The franchise went somewhat off the rails with the third entry, Season of the Witch, which was devoid of all notions of Myers, and although subsequent entries brought him back, everything got a little silly — thanks LL Cool J and Halloween H20. Reportedly, Carpenter had originally imagined Halloween as more of an anthology series, showing that he was years ahead of the curve for the likes of Trick 'r Treat and American Horror Story, but he underestimated Michael's popularity as a horror staple. It is now hard to imagine the world of horror without Michael Myers, and it is a relief that the reboot is sure to be focused on the little psycho from Haddonfield.

Although Carpenter wrote the script for Halloween II, he only ever directed the first film and has seemed reluctant to return to the series since. While McBride and David Gordon Green will oversee the 2018 film, Carpenter will thankfully be back as a producer and once again score the film with a haunting array of piano medleys. Given that 1978's Halloween became just as famous for its music, having Carpenter back is one hell of a coup.

Only time will tell if this is just another doomed Samuel Bayer does A Nightmare on Elm Street, or whether we are onto to more Evil Dead remake gold. Whatever happens, get out your knives and start carving, the haunting specter of Halloween is hopefully lumbering toward another bloodthirsty blockbuster in 2018.