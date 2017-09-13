When a new Hellboy movie was first announced earlier this year, many fans were disappointed it would not be Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited Hellboy 3, but an unrelated reboot. Still others were bummed when Stranger Things' David Harbour was cast in the titular role, not because they thought he wasn't up to it, but because Ron Perlman has been so beloved in the role of the character that many fans felt no one could live up to his performance.

But now, those worries can be cast aside, because now, we have our very first look at #DavidHarbour in full makeup and everything. He looks ready to fight Hell and completely badass.

While Harbour does look quite similar to the version played by Perlman, his version appears a little more rugged. And, of course, he has the more comic book accurate long hair, something that Harbour teased this summer. What's great is that by the looks of it, Harbour's rendition of the character is going stick with the promise of going back to the character's roots, which will be an interesting take.

Harbour confirmed as much in a follow-up tweet showing off his Hellboy look, with a black and white color scheme that is reminiscent of Mike Mignola's art in the comic books—and a cheeky reference to the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil":

Please allow to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste...#hellboy pic.twitter.com/nmRvN4MVk6 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 13, 2017

#Hellboy also features a star-studded cast, including Ian McShane as his adoptive father, Professor Broom, and Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen. Currently, the movie's synopsis reads as follows:

Hellboy comes to England, where he must defeat Nimue, Merlin's consort and the Blood Queen. But their battle will bring about the end of the world, a fate he desperately tries to turn away.

Hellboy is currently in pre-production, but is slotted for a 2018 release.

Do you like that this version is going back to its old school roots? Let me know in the comments down below!