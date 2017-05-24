As we prepare the opening crawl and fire up the Falcon, we are just months away from the next chapter of the intergalactic powerhouse that is Disney's #StarWars saga. As the pieces of #TheLastJedi come together, we are still left in the dark (side) about what will "Rey-ly" be going on this time around.

Adding to the galaxy of stars, which include #MarkHamill, #DaisyRidley, and the late #CarrieFisher, newcomers #LauraDern and #BeniciodelToro promise to make a mark on the Star Wars saga. Details have been sketchy around who the duo will be playing, and the first-drop trailer for #RianJohnson's film gave us only a fleeting flash of the back of Dern's head. However, all this has changed and we can now get a first look at their characters.

Star Power

Vanity Fair and photographer Annie Leibovitz visited The Last Jedi set and snapped some candid shots of the cast old and new. As well as some touching final photos of Fisher, it also offers some insight into the latest additions to the world of Wookiees and wonder.

[Credit: Vanity Fair]

In the pictures, you can spot Dern's Admiral Holdo, while she is still sporting that colorful hairdo we glimpsed in the first trailer. The pictures reiterate that Holdo will be wearing elaborate gowns akin to Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala from the prequel series. The Star Wars films have always been known for their women with unique hairstyles, while the Admiral's signature candyfloss locks are sure to make her stand out from the crowd. Away from the stuffy admirals we have seen so far, Holdo couldn't be further away from the squiddy fan-favorite Ackbar if she tried.

Clearly on the side of good, Holdo's plans may not go exactly the way she hopes when we blast off in December. While not described as a direct antagonist, Holdo has been dubbed the anti-Leia and may be more of a hinderance to our heroes. As a high-ranking official in the Resistance, her unflappable allegiance to the rules may land the saviors in a spot of bother. Expect to see Dern and Fisher's fiery character butt heads with some interesting consequences.

[Credit: Vanity Fair]

One person who we assume really will be playing a villain is Benicio del Toro's mysterious DJ. Although Del Toro plays the sinister Collector in Disney's MCU, DJ seems to be a little more of a rogue. In the image, we see his cocky stance and rough-around-the-edges style, almost appearing as a grubby Han Solo.

Little is known about DJ, other than the assumption that Del Toro will once again be the bastard of the piece. In addition to valiant heroes, Star Wars can also craft a grimy underbelly of the criminal underworld, most famously featured in scenes with Jabba the Hutt in the original trilogy of films. Interestingly, Del Toro's character is perhaps the most aloof, with theories ranging from him being Rey's father to the son of Boba Fett. Given Del Toro's Hollywood status, expect "DJ" to play a substantial part in The Last Jedi, if not continuing into future films or the expanding spin-off world.

There are of course other shots in the gallery to get us talking. We also see Rey and Chewie chilling on deck of the Millennium Falcon, seemingly showing that they moved on from the death of Harrison Ford's Han Solo and are back in action. There is also a wide shot of the glamorous Canto Blight, which, as a new locale to the galaxy, is reported to be a large casino planet where some major scenes go down.

Elsewhere, you can also catch Adam Driver's Kylo Ren wielding his formidable saber, as well as a beautiful shot of Fisher and her actual daughter, Billie Lourd, who will once again play Lieutenant Kaydel Connix. You can see the full gallery here. If the pictures don't get your lightsabers twitching with excitement, nothing will. Expect to find out more with the veritable smorgasbord of pictures and trailers that are sure to come our way before the film's release on December 15.

