After what has seemed like forever, the road to Justice League is getting shorter, with the film's November 17 release date now just four months away. Unfortunately for us hungry geeks, despite that proximity, there've been plenty of things kept secret about the superhero team-up. One of the movie's most secretive elements has been our main heroes' main pain in the butt, Steppenwolf.

There's very little we know about the villain — played by Ciaran Hinds — aside from the fact that he's working to find the three lost Mother Boxes for Darkseid, and that he'll be a force to be reckoned with; the latter fact is evidenced by the sheer destruction depicted in the #JusticeLeague trailers and by how he forced seven of the universe's most powerful superheroes to come together to stop him.

Sadly, aside from those hints, #WarnerBros. has kept his design as far away from prying eyes as possible — until today, that is. Batman-News.com recently shared three pictures of a Justice League double-action figure pack taken by a fan, who couldn't resist sharing his findings with the rest of the nerd community. The pack gives us our first look at Steppenwolf:

[Credit: Hank Thomas Pezer via Batman-News.com]

That is one scary-looking bad guy! Now, aside from fans finally getting a good look at the villain's design, there's another interesting factor in this box set. Batman is included in the set, and on the backside of the package, we see the Dark Knight delivering one of his signature solid karate chops.

[Credit: Hank Thomas Pezer via Batman-News.com]

Does that mean we're in for a Batman vs. Steppenwolf showdown? That would be a man vs. god fight I wouldn't mind seeing. Of course, using toy images to figure out what will be happening in a blockbuster isn't always a reliable practice (unless we're talking about Lego sets). But we can't gloss over the fact that the manufacturer specifically paired Batman with Apokolips's fiercest general, which doesn't look like a coincidence.

How Does Steppenwolf's Design Compare To His Look In The Comics?

Surprisingly enough, the movie's design stays quite faithful to the comics. Of course, there are a few (usual) adjustments to give the character an easier transition into a real-world aesthetic, mainly his snazzy metal ornaments. But overall he looks like he was taken straight out of a comic book panel, specifically from #DC's New 52 era.

On the printed page, Steppenwolf has a fairly humanoid form (you know, for a guy born in a planet full of fiery pits), and he's clad in an intimidating silver and red armor, and also sports a horned helmet that could easily poke any opponent's eyes out.

[Credit: DC Comics]

One big difference in the design, however, is the lack of red. The figure is mostly gray. At first I thought the lack of color was just for the sake of keeping the toy as simple as possible. But then I noticed the tips on the villain's helmet had red accents, something that could indicate he'll be completely grey.

Keep in mind, this still could have been done to keep the action figure as simple and as inexpensive as possible, but the character's lack of color could be something to consider. Aside from that, the faithfulness to the source material will be a nice surprise to longtime fans, as movie adaptations tend to steer away from some classic comic book designs.

What Can We Expect Steppenwolf's Actual Look To Be In The Movie?

As exciting as this picture is for many of us, it's ultimately an action figure. So jumping off from that first look at Steppenwolf, you might understandably be wondering what we should expect from him in the film itself. But as it turns out, it's a pretty good indication of what he'll look like in motion. Back in April, #CiaranHinds revealed during an interview with The Independent, that his character would be mostly CGI, with the only real part of his body shown on screen being his face:

“Basically they’re going to construct something, digitally, and then they will use my eyes and mouth.”

The toy is pretty much a great representation of that description. The digital tampering that gives Hind's facial features their much creepier and other-worldly appearance is easy to notice. And that's something that will be a huge help for audiences when buying into this war-torn alien who's lived under Darkseid's cruel orders for centuries.

Overall, this is a really cool design for Justice League's main bad guy. As I said, it's intimidating, and — on a side note — it also makes me quite excited to see what's in the pipeline for Darkseid. We'll be able to see the ruthless villain in action once Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

What do you think about Steppenwolf's live-action look? Would you change anything about the character's appearance? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Batman-News.com)