Big Bang Theory fans have been totally hyped to see the awkward, nerdtastic childhood that created the weird and wonderful Sheldon that we all know and love, and now we have finally been granted a glimpse of the little man himself.

So, without further ado, here is our first look at the titular #YoungSheldon in all of his bow-tie wearing, buck-toothed glory:

The mini-Sheldon is played by the adorable Iain Armitage of Big Little Lies fame and, if the wardrobe is anything to go by, it looks like the theoretical physicist-to-be's fashion choices won't be going unnoticed by his classmates:

The Young Sheldon knows how to work that high waistband! [Credit: CBS]

Also featured in the new images is our first look as Zoe Perry as Sheldon's mom. If I've learned anything about high school, being seen with you mom that close to the school bus isn't going to do anything for your street cred — even if it is your first day:

If you have been living in an abstract universe all this time, Young Sheldon will focus on a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper attending high school in Texas while being raised by his religious mother.

Which key adolescent moments would you like to see in Young Sheldon?