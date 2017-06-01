Most of us weren't sure how to feel when we heard FOX was planning a remake of Agatha Christie's classic, #MurderOnTheOrientExpress, but all those fears passed when we were given first looks at the amazing ensemble cast. Now, 20th Century Fox has finally released the first trailer for the upcoming murder mystery directed by and starring 5-time Oscar nominee #KennethBranagh.

You can check out the trailer for the film below:

Starring such Hollywood heavyweights as #JohnnyDepp, #MichellePfeiffer, Judi Dench, and #DaisyRidley, Murder On The Orient Express is a remake of a film of the same name from 1974. That film also starred some of Hollywood's most bankable actors of the time in yet another stunning ensemble cast that included Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Vanessa Redgrave, and Jacqueline Bisset.

Fox has also released a first look at the movie through a puzzle game titled Clues Are Everywhere, where you can scope out the murder scene and possibly uncover potential clues that lead you to whomever might be the killer aboard the train. So be sure to check that out, as well. But what's Orient Express about? For the uninitiated, allow me to give you a crash course.

Is This Just Another Who Dunnit?

The story revolves around the murder of a notorious criminal on the famous Orient Express train. #AgathaChristie's great Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot (Branagh) is asked to investigate and bring the murderer to justice. The '74 film was nominated for a total of 6 Oscars at the 47th Academy Awards, winning one for Best Supporting Actress for Ingrid Bergman. With another heavily stacked cast of Hollywood's best of the best, we can almost certainly be assured this will be so much more than a simple whodunnit. After all, you don't assemble that kind of talent just to point a finger at someone and declare them a killer. Oh no.

This will be a showcase in film like no other, with intrigue and deep looks into the lives of perplexing characters portrayed by talented actors. Maybe it can even redeem Pfeiffer and Depp from the last time they starred in a remake together. Not mentioning any names, *cough* Dark Shadows. Coincidentally, that film was also a remake of a project that originated in the 1970s.

Johnny Depp flirts with Michelle Pfeiffer in first look at 'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

The trailer showcases just how impossible this task will be: A train stocked full of secrets, liars, and and even a cold-blooded killer. There's no way of being certain who's innocent, who's not, and who had the greatest motivation to end the life of someone, I suspect, who inadvertently touched or disturbed the lives of every single person aboard that train, in one form or another.

Should We Be Worried Because It's A Remake?

Branagh helms and stars in 'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

This film is in good hands. Branagh, as I mentioned before, is a five-time Oscar nominee. He's directed some truly fantastic films in his time. While his background is mostly Shakespeare adaptations, he's changed it up with other films like Disney's live-action Cinderella remake, Thor, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, and, conveniently enough, Sleuth in 2007. I think it's safe to say this film is in excellent hands.

One big question that comes to mind is whether or not the ending of this film could possibly be spoiled online because of its source material and because it's already been made for the screen twice before (the second time being in 2001). While I can't specifically speak to that, I know Branagh and his talents will lead moviegoers down an incredible and captivating journey regardless of what lies at the end.

I do suspect, however, that given the history and notoriety of the classic murder mystery, fans of the original—and those who are discovering it for the very first time—will probably leave the theater with their minds blown.

A Bright, Tantalizing Future Could Be In Store

For fans of Agatha Christie, it's well known that #HerculePoirot appears in many more writings by the great author aside from the tale of the Orient Express. Over the course of 55 years, the character has appeared in 33 novels, one play, and more than 50 short stories. When asked if he would be willing to return to the character in future installments, Branagh told EW:

"I would be thrilled, I must say. I have enjoyed it enormously, to delve into the nature of the character, to read more of the books, to understand, to admire with greater intensity what Agatha Christie’s talents were. That’s been really a great, great creative treat. So, I’d be absolutely delighted to do more, yeah."

Judi Dench stars in 'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

He wasn't the only one. According to Branagh, star #JudiDench enjoyed working on the production so much that she heavily suggested the entire cast be cast once again in any future installments.

"Judi Dench said, ‘I’ve had such a good time on this, you have to cast all of us in the next one. We’ll all wear different wigs, we’ll play different parts.’ She said, ‘I’ll wear a mustache next time, if you want.'”

Sounds like this cast is definitely looking to the bright future ahead.

Murder On The Orient Express will hit theaters on November 10, 2017. Will you be hopping aboard?