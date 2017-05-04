No one in Twin Peaks looks happy, but with a portal to the hellish Black Lodge out in the woods and the killer spirit BOB still on the loose, there's probably good reason to be upset.

We're thrilled, however, because after 27 years (in real time, 25 years in story time), we've got new Twin Peaks footage. The series, from Mark Frost and David Lynch, returns for a new 18-hour limited event series on Showtime, beginning May 21. Now the network has dropped a video featuring the first new footage with characters from the show.

Here you'll see some of the core Twin Peaks lineup: deputies Hawk and Andy, Ed Hurley, Sarah Palmer, and even Dale Cooper. I've been reserved about allowing myself to be enthusiastic about the new episodes, but this footage may have just dissolved any resistance I had left.

Let's go into the woods.

The low drone and clicking sound set up this footage perfectly, and bring us right back into the show's unusual world.

First up is Everett McGill as "Big" Ed Hurley, the gas station owner and uncle to James Hurley. I dig the new takeout cups from the RR Diner, and Ed pining over the cup makes me wonder if he's completely estranged from Norma Jennings. She's the diner owner who was Ed's high school sweetheart, and with whom he's been in love ever since, even after his marriage to the kooky and vulnerable Nadine.

McGill had totally retired from acting years ago, and even David Lynch couldn't find him at first when putting together the cast for these new episodes. Having him first up in this footage is a great thing. Welcome back, Mr. McGill!

Next might be my favorite shot in the new footage, of Harry Dean Stanton, looking like he's dressed for a Grey Gardens fan convention. He plays Carl Rodd, the manager of the Fat Trout Trailer Park, as introduced in the prequel film Fire Walk With Me. Stanton's character was sad, alienated and lonely in that film, and it doesn't look like things have improved for him. At least he got to stay where he was.

(The trailer park played home to Teresa Banks before her murder at the hands of BOB, and also to some Earthly vessels for other Black Lodge spirits. I'm hoping that Carl's presence here means we'll see more of that place.)

With a couple bottles of bloody mary mix in her shopping cart, Laura Palmer's mother Sarah (played by Grace Zabriske) looks like she's shopping for a boozy party of one. Can't blame her, given that the events of prior Twin Peaks episodes left her as one of the most devastated people in the small town.

Deputy Andy Brennan, played by Harry Goaz, is older, but he hasn't lost his signature coif, nor his slightly lost expression. Andy is a babe in the woods – the Fire Walk With Me tagline was "in a town like Twin Peaks, no one is innocent," but he's perhaps the lone exception.

Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse) is far more wordly, and but he still appears to be present and powerful. Glad to see he's still around, but I was kind of hoping he'd be sheriff by now. We know that Michael Ontkean is not returning as Sheriff Harry S Truman, so who runs the show in Twin Peaks now? It can't he Andy, right?

Finally, the money shot: the first new footage of Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. What more is there to say?

For more Twin Peaks, check out or new fanzine looking back at the history and highlights of the show and movie – Inside the Black Lodge: The Universe of Twin Peaks.