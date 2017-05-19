The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now unequivocally the biggest franchise in the world, smashing box office records and delighting fans and critics alike. And a year from now we will reach the narrative peak of the #MCU thus far in Avengers: Infinity War, which promises to be a spectacle unlike anything we've seen from #Marvel Studios before.

Avengers: Infinity War is special in a number of ways. It will finally bring together the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy. It will finally reveal what Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been up to and, more importantly, why. It likely shall contain at least one major character death, so start placing your bets. And if it hasn't been revealed beforehand, such as in Thor: Ragnarok, it will reveal the location of the final Infinity Stone — the Soul Stone.

As it stands, it's hard to know which sections of the Marvel Comics canon Infinity War will draw from, if indeed any at all. Infinity Gauntlet seems the most likely choice — especially after that major reveal in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — but due to the vast differences between the comics and the live-action movies, it's impossible to know for sure.

Infinity Gauntlet [Credit: Marvel Comics]

But now, at least, we're one step closer to finding out just what Infinity War is about. A small step, but a step nonetheless. The May issue of License! Global magazine arrived and brought with it some major Disney coverage, including several new synopses for the company's upcoming franchises.

And one such synopsis was for the elusive Avengers: Infinity War. Check it out below!

"As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain."

So there you have it. Not much that we couldn't have guessed already from what came before; the first synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War really pushes the dire nature of the situation our heroes find themselves in once Thanos comes to town with the Infinity Gauntlet.

This synopsis also highlights the risky situation that Marvel finds itself in now. With Thanos being teased as the Big Bad of the MCU since his first appearance in The Avengers back in 2012, Marvel really, really needs to get his character properly solidified as a major threat as quickly as they can for Infinity War.

After the team-fracturing events of Captain America: Civil War last year, Thanos's presence as a villain needs to be both convincing, and intimidating enough that it forces the team back together. And if that means that the First Avenger must fall, then that may be the price we have to pay.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in action in Avengers: Infinity War? Have your say in the comments, and brush up on the T.H.A.N.O.S. Infinity Stone theory in our video below!