In classic Disney fashion, The Last Jedi has been surrounded by a thick veil of mystery. But we are dedicated #StarWars fans, and that strict secrecy hasn't stopped us from slowly but surely uncovering new details about the film. Thankfully, those searches often pay off, and now, our latest tidbit of juicy information is finally here.

We learned some time ago that #SupremeLeaderSnoke –– who will now be a physical presence in The Last Jedi –– will have some added protection in the form of First Order guards, a modernized, more intimidating version of the Emperor's royal guard from the original trilogy.

The TheForce.net website released a promotional image for #TheLastJedi-themed energy drinks. The containers feature Captain Phasma, BB-8, and two members of the First Order.

Their presence on this marketing material tells us something very important about the new characters:

Snoke's First Order Guards Will Probably Play An Important Role In 'The Last Jedi'

With #CaptainPhasma in The Force Awakens, #Disney learned to not promote a character that's barely in the film as one of the main players in the story. Other than that, minor Star Wars characters are rarely used for promotional material. This is actually the second time we've seen Snoke's new guards as The Last Jedi promotional material.

At the risk of reading too much into things, the First Order guards' prominent presence in the film's marketing could be pointing to them being a powerful threat for the Resistance, Rey, Finn and Poe.

Let's face it, aside from Force-users like Kylo Ren and Snoke, the First Order isn't that intimidating: Stormtroopers couldn't hit a Gundark with their blasters if it was standing five feet away from them. Captain Phasma –– who, like I said, was supposed to be the best of the best –– got taken down by being held at blasterpoint and then thrown into a trash compactor.

The dark side of the Star Wars universe needs some competent fighters. With that in mind, it would be amazing to see the First Order guards as actual threats. I'm not saying they'll have a central role in the plot, but that they'll be relevant enough as formidable new adversaries.

We'll get to know exactly what's going on with them once The Last Jedi flies into theaters on December 15, 2017.

What do you think of Snoke's guards desing? Who do you think the other mysterious character is?

