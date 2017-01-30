Since the earliest rumors, the #HanSolo standalone movie had us all scratching our heads, wondering whether it could work and if it would ever see the light of day. But, with an all-star cast that includes Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson as the young Han's mentor slowly starting to assemble, our worries about the fate of the project have slowly dissipated.

Our patience has finally been rewarded as one of the directors of the film, Chris Miller, has announced through Twitter the production has begun for Han Solo, and he posted the first picture from set to celebrate the news:

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

The tweet reads...

"Han First Shot"

That's a fun reversal of the age-old debate of whether or not Han shot Greedo first or whether or not it was the other way around. Though, as all true Star Wars fans know...Han shot first.

Another thing to note is its production title, Star Wars: Red Cup. A cheeky little nod to the Solo Cup corporation there. Clever wordplay all over, this tweet.

The film is currently slated to hit theaters on May 25, 2018. A rumor recently came out about the movie possibly being delayed until December, as that month has proven wildly successful for #StarWars releases. But filming starting this early in 2017 points to that delay not being very likely, as production usually takes between five to six months on a major motion picture like this one and would probably be ready by May of next year.

See Also:

Han Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as the titular smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han's mentor and Emilia Clarke in an undisclosed role. The film is being directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller of The Lego Movie.