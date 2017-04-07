Casting Superman is a gargantuan challenge. The job carries a lot of responsibility, as whichever actor gets picked will end up embodying one of comic book's most aspiring and iconic heroes. #ZackSnyder and Warner Bros. nailed this incredibly difficult task in 2011 with the casting of Henry Cavill.

His version of the character has come a long way, from a man without any expectations or purpose in his life to one of Earth's most powerful superheroes who's about to team up with other costumed crime-fighters in Justice League.

For the past few months however, aside from one picture and concept art pieces, there's very little we've been able to get from the latest version of the Man of Steel. Fortunately, to quench our thirst, Zack Snyder has released a new picture of Henry Cavill as the iconic superhero... But before you freak out, it's not from Justice League (don't worry though, it's just as awesome). Take a look:

[Credit: Zack Snyder]

Zack Snyder shared the pic alongside this heartwarming message:

"First test with Henry... I knew right away he was my Superman."

To give you some context, this picture shows him in the Superman suit worn by Christopher Reeve for the 1978 film. During an interview with Dujour in 2016, Snyder revealed that Cavill auditioned in the classic costume:

"We didn’t have the suit made when Henry was auditioning, so he wore the original Christopher Reeve suit. He put it on and when he came out of the trailer, everyone was like, 'Dang, you’re Superman!'"

I have to agree with him. There's no denying the fact that, even with the more simple design of the suit, Cavill is Superman. So, yeah, Henry Cavill landed the Superman role in Christopher Reeve's classic costume... I mean... I don't know about you, but to me that's the ultimate passing of the torch.

Now, Henry Cavill's version of the Man of Steel has received its fair share of criticism for the direction in which it's gone. Unlike his comic book counterpart, this Superman is somber, dark and at times, downright depressing.

That's a very unfortunate situation because Cavill is incredibly charming and has the potential to be the greatest live-action Superman we've ever had.

Just by looking at this picture, his capability to embody the character's signature traits are palpable. He has the looks, the humble personality, and the unending charisma.

Let's just hope the DCEU will take a more suitably bright approach to the big softie, and Cavill gets the chance to show off just what an amazing superhero he can be.

[Credit: Dujour]