Warning: Spoilers for Kingsman: The Secret Service!

When it was released in 2014, Kingsman: The Secret Service gave the modern James Bond a good lesson on how to let go of the brooding stare and have fun. Hilariously inappropriate and violent, the R-rated spy movie propelled young #TaronEgerton to international fame and made us all desperate for more time with #ColinFirth in a tailored suit.

Now the sequel is finally rolling into theaters on September 29 and has added more than a few stars to its amazing cast: Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Elton John, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum are joining Egerton, Firth and returning Kingsman Mark Strong for an adventure that's going to take the handsome Brits all the way across the Atlantic, where they'll meet their American equivalent, the Statesmen.

Meet The Fine Ladies And Gentlemen Of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' [Credit: 20th Century Fox via Entertainment Weekly]

Entertainment Weekly has published the first pictures of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and obviously the first question coming to mind is: Where is Colin Firth? Spoiler warning, if you haven't seen the first movie, but he dies quite clearly of a gun shot straight in the head — yet he's at the very top of the sequel's poster.

Does that mean it's his blurry figure standing in the background, just to the right of Tatum's head? That definitely can't be Julianne Moore.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' [Credit: 20th Century Fox via Entertainment Weekly]

We also get a good look at Halle Berry as a Statesman mentor, the equivalent of Strong's character in the first film. And what happens when you put two glasses-wearing, spy-managing people together? As Strong tells Entertainment Weekly:

"I quite like playing the tech nerd who can handle himself in a conflict situation. But what I really like about this second film is that Merlin meets Halle Berry's character, who plays his equivalent role in the Statesmen. And she had her clipboard and her glasses, just like Merlin. And what happens when two tech nerds come together? Might there be some geeky love?"

Who saves the world together stays together, am I right? Check out the rest of the pictures over at Entertainment Weekly, and get ready to see Kingsman: The Golden Circle September 29.

How do you think Colin Firth could return from the dead in Kingsman: The Golden Circle?

