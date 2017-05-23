The Grinch is a beloved Christmas figure, inspired by Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In 1966, the animated film based on the book became an instant holiday movie classic. Then in 2000, Jim Carrey starred in a live-action version that has also become a classic with younger audiences such as myself. Now, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures are giving us a third movie, this time starring #BenedictCumberbatch, and they just released the first promo image for it.

First Look At Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Grinch'

With Cumberbatch as the reclusive Grinch, Universal aims for its take to be a new take on the classic animated movie. Instead of being titled How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Universal has simplified it to The Grinch. Whether or not this is an indicator that the movie will feature a completely original story or if it will be the one we know and love is unclear.

Back in April 2016, Illumination Entertainment CEO Chris Meledandri spoke with Deadline, where he explained what will set their take apart from the previous two.

"I think that the essence of this film is the notion of this cynicism comedically expressed in the Grinch and this absolute innocence represented in Cindy Lou, on a collision course with one another through the course of this movie. It's the simple question of whether or not innocence can transform cynicism. The beauty of that simplicity for me is what's at the heart of the movie. In the experience of the movie I love the sort of wicked comedic aspect of this character the Grinch and I think that what you'll see is from the very, very early animation tests, very raw, you'll see that there's an undeniable appeal in the character in spite of that kind of, sort of wicked persona, and I find that very, very, appealing and attractive."

Even if the story is changed, one can easily watch either the classic animated movie or the Jim Carrey remake every year, so it would be neat to see the Grinch's story from a different perspective. For example, we could see an origin story that features other members of his species. Or we could get a sequel to the story we already know.

#TheGrinch will open November 9, 2018.