"Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were?"

That's the premise of Marvel's #Runaways, an eagerly-anticipated show that will stream on Hulu. It's adapted from the fan-favorite comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan, and today Hulu released a new promotional image that gives us a strong sense of where the show's going...

Recreating The Classics

A surprisingly comic-book-accurate image. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Widely viewed as one of the best #Marvel comic books since the year 2000, Runaways tells the fantastic tale of a group of teenagers who discover that their parents are actually supervillains. Marvel originally toyed with adapting the concept into a movie, but focused in on developing 2012's The Avengers; as a result, Runaways wound up in development hell for a few years - until Marvel and Hulu signed up to make a live-action show.

It's true that this is just your basic image of the cast; but to fans of the comics, it's something far more. The image is clearly inspired by the cover of Runaways: The Complete Collection Volume 1 by Adrian Alphona. Using this image hints to fans that we can expect a comic book-accurate retelling of the first Runaways comics.

It's a tremendous recreation of a famous cover. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

There's a sense that this was inevitable; after all, #BrianKVaughan's concept was phenomenal, and why mess with success? Vaughan is actually on board as an executive consultant, and he knows just how passionate Runaways fans are.

More Great News!

In more exciting news, #Hulu has officially picked up Runaways for series, with what looks like a 13-episode season. Meanwhile, during upfronts (a time when networks and streaming platforms show off their goods in the hopes of attracting advertisers and partnerships), Hulu gave advertisers and the media a chance to see an exclusive trailer. That's sure to be released soon, so in the meantime - keep your eyes peeled for more Runaways news!

When Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona launched Runaways back in 2003, there's no way they could have anticipated just how well fans would react to the idea. Runaways is a breathtakingly well-told tale of inter-generational conflict, and this teaser suggests that Marvel and Hulu plan to faithfully recreate the hit comic book series. As a fan, I have to say - I couldn't be happier.

(Source: ScreenRant; Poll Image Credit: Marvel Comics)