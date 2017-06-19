Tom Holland made an amazing first impression as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with his Captain America: Civil War cameo, and now it's almost time for the webslinger's much anticipated Homecoming. The first of three planned #SpiderMan solo movies lands in cinemas in a matter of weeks, and while Marvel Studios and Sony are holding back press reviews of the movie, early impressions of Spider-Man: Homecoming are beginning to emerge online. So, how does Tom Holland's efforts hold up with fans of the #MCU?

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - The Perfect Title

Some lucky fans in California were treated to an early viewing of the movie, and one very vocal fan has claimed that Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the best Spidey movies ever made. After the messy third installment of Sam Raimi's original Spiderman trilogy and the lacklustre reboot The Amazing Spider-Man, this news will come as some relief to comic book fans.

Comic Book spotted a Twitter thread by user @DanielRPK, who reviewed the movie in a series of excited tweets:

Yup. Now time to watch #SpiderManHomecoming. See you all on the other side! https://t.co/DH4oHGgBuv — DanielR (@DanielRPK) June 17, 2017

You know, "Homecoming" really was the perfect title for this film. But you know what title *I* would give it? The AMAZING Spider-Man! — DanielR (@DanielRPK) June 17, 2017

Finally, the perfect Spider-Man film I've been waiting for my whole life. — DanielR (@DanielRPK) June 17, 2017

Hyperbole is always a good sign, but doesn't always point towards a reliable critical consensus. That being said, this particular Spidey fan clearly thinks this is a satisfying return to form for one of the most popular superheroes of all time.

Go, Web, Go! Same Highs, Same Lows

Much of the success of the movie is likely due to the superb casting and exciting action set-pieces, crafts that Marvel has perfected during their many years spend producing #MCU features. The fan's review continued to praise these factors, but also flagged up a familiar problem within Marvel movies.

Best Spider-Man since Spider-Man 2. This movie is so much fun. Great cast. Great action. Villain was... meh. But other than that, great. — DanielR (@DanielRPK) June 17, 2017

Although this is just one opinion and we'll have to wait a little longer for a general consensus, it's certainly promising to hear such a positive early response.

When Sony Pictures partnered with Marvel Studios on this joint venture, it was uncertain to what extent Sony's Spider-Man would crossover into the already established Marvel universe. The studios had previously claimed that Tom Holland's universally praised Spider-Man was something of a go-between, but a recent interview now suggests that Sony's #Venom movie also takes place within the MCU.

It's almost a given that Marvel will deliver the thrills with Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it's also expected that the film's villain could fall a little flat, much like previous MCU installments. Having said that, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 broke free of that mould with an interesting twist, and Michael Keaton certainly knows his way around a superhero movie set.

Although we're already familiar with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Homecoming is an origin movie of sorts, in which the focus is firmly on the hero. Therefore, it's fantastic to hear that lightning is likely to have struck twice for the young actor. He stood out among a impressive cast in his admittedly brief appearance in Civil War, dishing out candid puns and one-liners with a nervous charm, and it will be a pleasure to see him reprise the role on July 7, 2017.

The young actor has mesmerized everyone with his commitment to the character and his devotion to fans, and the success of Homecoming suggests that Holland could be a Peter Parker that's going to stick around for quite some time.

Are you looking forward to seeing Spider-Man's homecoming? Sound off below!

[Source: Comic Book]