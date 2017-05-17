It's been over a decade, but Star Trek is finally returning to the small screen with Star Trek: Discovery. This show may have had a rocky production, losing showrunner Bryan Fuller early on, but so far it's on track for a fall release — and everything we've heard recently points toward this show being bold and progressive enough to make Gene Roddenberry proud.

Starring Sonequa Martin-Green as the lead — First Officer Michael Burnham — Discovery has a talented cast of scifi veterans, including Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, and many more. Discovery is set ten years before The Original Series, and, hot on the nacelles of the first official photo, the trailer for Trek's long-awaited revival has finally dropped.

We were promised new life and civilizations, we were promised a darker, fresh take on #StarTrek, and this trailer certainly delivers. First Officer Burnham is everything we want from a Star Trek lead: She's brave, sharply intelligent, loyal to Starfleet but with enough of a rebellious spark to make her really interesting. The other characters also fulfill all the promise of a typical Star Trek cast. Anthony Rapp's Lt Stamets is sure to make waves as Trek's first openly gay character, and Doug Jones is at his creature-feature best with the distinctly alien Lt Saru.

Star Trek: Discovery is set to change Trek forever with its new interpretation of the franchise. Each new Star Trek show has put its own stamp on the title, and Discovery is no different. But even though this new series may seem to be venturing into darker territories than the other shows, there's still that stubborn optimism and progressive attitude that made Trek great. We can't wait to see more!

Tell us in the comments: Which is your favorite Star Trek show?