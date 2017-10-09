Stephen King is responsible for creating one of the most prolific fictional shared universes out there. No matter how realistic or fantastical, his stories are often tied together. One of the biggest connective threads in his world is Castle Rock. The small town has served as the setting for a variety of King's stories (most prominently Cujo, "The Body" and Needful Things), and it's been referenced countless times in almost all of his other projects.

Now, following a year full of successful (and not so successful) King adaptations, the fictional town is getting its own TV series, courtesy of #JJAbrams, Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. Back in February, Hulu released an exciting, Easter Egg-filled teaser. Now, we have a better look at the project.

Everyone, Welcome To Castle Rock

During #NYCC2017, Hulu delighted fans with the first full-length trailer for the show. Don't expect a clear idea of what the story will be dealing with, though. In true Stephen King fashion, the glimpses we get are enigmatic and quite cryptic. In fact, the footage is as puzzling and weird as you might have imagined from a story set in the creepy town, so take a look at it for yourself:

Yep, that was appropriately weird. At the very end, a police car with the name "Shawshank" written on its bumper is shown sinking. King fans will recognize this as a reference to the Shawshank Penitentiary, the setting of both novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption and #TheShawshankRedemption film adaptation.

The correctional facility will play a major role in the story, but we know that's not all the series has in store.

How Will The Show Tie Into The King Shared Universe?

Stephen King has been on a roll with multiple adaptations of his works, such as #IT, #GeraldsGame, The Dark Tower, #TheMist; the list goes on. Each one has had its fair share of Easter Eggs to a larger universe, so one big question is whether Castle Rock serves as the big unifying factor between them, just as it often does on the printed page. The way the project plans to explore the author's universe is quite exciting. Castle Rock's synopsis, for example, reveals that the show will be an original story, but it's one that will still explore some of King's most recognizable characters:

"A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, 'Castle Rock' combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King's best-loved works [...] played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland [...] 'Castle Rock' is an original suspense/thriller –– a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories."

'It' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Furthermore, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon this past March, J.J. Abrams elaborated on the show's ties to the King universe: "Castle Rock is this town that [King] made famous in all these different books; and these two two writers, Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw, came up with this incredibly cool, terrifying, weird, funny idea of a series, new story, that takes place in this town. And all of these characters from #StephenKing's books sort of are peripherally involved."

Looking at the synopsis and Abrams' comments, Castle Rock will most likely not tie together all the live-action King adaptations we've seen in the past year. Instead, it will take the original literary versions of the characters, and paint them in a new light for a brand new adaptation. That's quite exciting because that detachment broadens the type of storylines the series can use, without worry of interfering with the possible franchises that may be coming out in the future –– mainly #ITChapter2, which is already confirmed to explore the lives of the Losers' Club as adults.

I don't know about you, but that approach has me eager to see what the show will do for King's vast fictional world. Castle Rock doesn't have a set release date, but it's expected to premiere on #Hulu some time in 2018.

What did you think of this new trailer for Hulu's Castle Rock? How do you feel about its ties to Stephen King's multiverse? Let me know in the comments!