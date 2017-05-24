The Castlevania video game series has sparked the imagination and horror of countless fans for years. Due to its popularity and rich mythology, several people have tried to transfer the games' overarching storyline to the movie industry. For over ten years there's been a big push to make a #Castlevania film, but nothing had come of it until #Netflix stepped up.

Last year, the streaming service announced an animated TV show based on the video games was coming in collaboration with Frederator, written by critically-acclaimed comic book writer Warren Ellis and executive produced by Adi Shankar. The show's an adaptation of the the third game in the Castlevania video game series, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. The project, however, had mostly been kept under a thick veil of mystery.

Fortunately for diehard fans of the franchise, the first trailer dropped today. Check it out:

That was a really cool-looking trailer. It doesn't give much to go by in terms of storyline, but worry not, I've got you covered. The game the show's based on is set in 1476, and it deals with Dracula having completely taken over Europe with his army. In light of that, the Church calls upon the Belmont family, a group of expert vampire hunters, to take down the immortal villain. Among the members of the clan is Trevor Belmont, the wielder of a legendary whip that kills vampires (don't give it too much thought, just go with it).

As for the show itself, Netflix also released an official synopsis. As you can see, aside from some minor tweaks, it sticks fairly close to the source material:

"Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself."

But that's not all we got from this announcement. At the very end of the trailer, it's revealed the show will be released on July 7, 2017. That's unexpectedly close, but it's amazing to know we'll be seeing the new mysterious main hero take on Dracula sooner rather than later.

Castlevania will premiere on Netflix on July 7, 2017.

What did you think of the new Castlevania trailer? Let me know in the comments!