That’s So Raven premiered in 2003, and it quickly became one of the biggest hits on the #DisneyChannel. The show centered around Raven Baxter (Raven Symone), a teenager imbued with psychic powers and a unique sense of humor. At the time of That’s So Raven’s release, the Disney Channel was pumping out quality children’s programming, but the quirky supernatural comedy would quickly become one of the most beloved properties in the channel’s history.

Almost 15 years after it premiered, #RavenSymone announced that she would be starring in a continuation of the show, in the vein of Fuller House and Girl Meets World. The new show is titled Raven’s Home, and it will follow an adult Raven Baxter and her children, and fans were excited that they would be reunited with the wonderful characters they loved from the original show.

#ThatsSoRaven fans have eagerly awaited any details about Raven’s Home, and they finally got their wish. Disney Channel released the first trailer and footage from the highly-anticipated new series.

First Clip And Trailer From Raven's Home

The first clip from Raven’s Home reunites That’s So Raven BFFs Raven and Chelsea (#Anneliesevader Pol), and introduces audiences to their children. The clip only shows a brief interaction between the new cast, but it showcases the same type of humor and dynamic that fans grew to love on That’s So Raven.

Shortly after Disney Channel released the first look of Raven’s Home, the first trailer was dropped, and it gave us a better look at what we can expect from the new series:

Thanks to the trailer, learned that the show will focus on Raven’s son Booker (Isaac Brown), who has inherited his mother’s ability to see into the future. The cast is rounded out by Booker’s twin sister Nia (Navia Robinson), Chelsea’s son Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Nia’s best friend, Tess (Sky Katz). Sadly, we don't know if Raven's other best friend, Eddie (Orlando Brown), will be making an appearance, but there is always a chance he could cameo in the future.

What Can Fans Expect From Raven's Home?

Much like the similar #Disney Channel spin-off, Girl Meets World, Raven's Home will follow the exploits of Raven and Chelsea’s children, but the beloved best friends will play a key role on the show. Raven will no doubt help guide her son as he learns to cope with his psychic gift, but the show will also show how Chelsea and Raven help each other raise their children and cope with adulthood.

Based on the humor in the new footage from Raven’s Home, it looks like the show will be targeted as adults as well as children, and the themes will cover several age demographics. We recently learned that Raven’s Home will be tackling the subject of a single parent household, and that Raven’s former high school sweetheart from That’s So Raven, Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel), will play Raven’s ex-husband on the show.

The first footage from Raven’s Home looks fantastic, with great humor and fantastic chemistry between the cast. Hopefully, Raven’s Home will live up to the legacy of That’s So Raven, and will satisfy fans of the original series. Raven’s Home has no official release date yet; however, it will premiere later this summer.

