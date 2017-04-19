This week has been packed full of #Marvel news. Captain Marvel found its directing duo, the first press screenings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit, the New Warriors series characters revealed, and now, the first trailer for its upcoming #CloakandDagger TV series has officially been released.

First Trailer For 'Cloak And Dagger' Has Hit The Web

This trailer is more like an extended sneak peak, but it did manage to give us a general idea of what the new series will be about. For those unfamiliar with the story in the #comicbooks, this is a coming-of-age drama revolving around two troubled teenagers, Tandy and Tyrone, who bump into each other, gain super powers, and go on the run. As the trailer also hinted at, the two will find a love for one another during the first season.

Is that Roxxon? [Credit: Freeform]

Just like the CW, Freeform is the home of many dramas and now, with Cloak & Dagger, Freeform can make the #Marvel series a flagship, which is why they decided to drop a teaser already, though the show isn't set to come out next year. Even know the show will focus on drama, we shouldn't be too worried as the CW shows have shown the world how you can mix drama into a YA-oriented superhero show in good ways.

The description of the show gives us some more insight on what to expect:

Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul. Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.

Credit: Marvel

Besides Holt and Joseph, the cast also includes Andrea Roth (Blue Bloods) as Melissa Bowen, Tandy’s mom; Gloria Reuben (ER) as Tyrone’s mother, Adina Johnson; Miles Mussenden (Bloodline) as Tyrone’s father, Michael Johnson; Carl Lundstedt (Grey’s Anatomy) as Liam, Tandy’s partner in crime; James Saito (Life of Pi) as Dr. Bernard Sanjo, and J.D. Evermore (The Walking Dead) as Detective Connors.

See also:

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger is scheduled to hit Freeform sometime in winter of 2018.

What do YOU guys think of the trailer for Cloak & Dagger? Will you tune in to watch in 2018? Tell me below!