Ocean's Eleven (and Twelve, and Thirteen) director Steven Soderbergh might have announced his retirement from movie making several times, but it seems he can't be really kept away from his spot behind the camera. With his new movie, he's bringing two of his biggest successes together: Logan Lucky is a heist movie, like the Ocean's series, that stars Channing Tatum, who also led Soderbergh's Magic Mike.

Logan Lucky hit the jackpot with its cast. Tatum as your average American dude, scruffy beard included, is already worth the detour, but he's joined by Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan and a bleached blonde Daniel Craig who seems to be having much more fun than in the James Bond movies that made him want to "slash his wrists."

Watch The First Trailer For Logan Lucky

The plot of Logan Lucky is pretty simple: The Logan family is starting to get sick and tired of the bad luck reputation that's surrounded it for almost a century. Jimmy Logan (Tatum), his brother Clyde (Driver), and sister Mellie (Keough) decide to plan a historical robbery that should turn their luck around, which is to steal $14 million at the Coca-Cola 600 race that takes place on the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. The fearless trio also enlist the help of convict Joe Bang, played by Craig.

Though they appear less in the trailer, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank and Katherine Waterston contribute to making the cast truly stellar. The contrast of this concentration of talent with a rather small release (eight countries worldwide) and quiet marketing goes to show that Logan Lucky is a passion project like we need to see more of.

'Logan Lucky' [Credit: Fingerprint Releasing/Bleecker Street Media]

It also makes a very strong case for Daniel Craig as a future James Bond villain.

Logan Lucky is out in theaters August 18, 2017.