Whatever you're doing right now, you should probably stop, put down your phone, or your baby, or your dog, and turn your attention to the first trailer for a certain space epic.

You remember The Force Awakens. You remember Rey, being all quiet and heroic, until Kylo Ren gave himself fully to the Dark Side and killed his father, because everybody in #StarWars has daddy issues, and she snapped, suddenly becoming the baddest bitch in a galaxy far, far away. You remember Snoke and the First Order and how their rise almost exactly mirrored the plot of A New Hope.

Now, finally, we have the first #trailer for The Empire Strikes Back. Oops! I meant The Last Jedi. Honest mistake. It's dark, it's menacing, it's epic. Check out the trailer below, before we discuss in a little more detail.

From that breathtaking opening, beginning right where we left off atop that huge rock on Luke Skywalker's oceanic hiding place, The Last Jedi looks like a relentless thrill ride. The stakes are high this time: The First Order are resurgent, and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), fuelled by his hideous act of patricide, seems to have lost all control.

Oh, and "It's time for the Jedi to end." That's major.

The new, utterly gorgeous poster art revealed today at Star Wars Celebration showcases Rey, Luke and Kylo Ren in a pretty incredible way...

At the Celebration panel, Daisy Ridley teased that the classic cautionary tale of never meeting your heroes could come into play in the dynamic between Rey and Luke, and we get a small taste of that in the Last Jedi trailer.

It's dark stuff, but Rian Johnson has clearly directed with a lightness of touch — we don't want to feel like we're watching a DC movie here, y'know? Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017, as if you didn't know already.

What do you think of the first trailer for The Last Jedi?