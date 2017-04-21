(Disclaimer: Major spoilers for The Flash Season 3, Legends of Tomorrow Season 2, and Arrow Season 5. Continue at your own risk!)

In The Flash Season 2 finale, we witnessed Barry go back in time to prevent his mother from dying at the hands of Reverse-Flash. Barry’s actions changed the fabric of time, creating a drastically different reality, known as Flashpoint.

#TheFlash Season 3 Episode 1 gave us a good look at the world of #Flashpoint, but Barry quickly learned that he had made a terrible mistake, and decided to go back in time to set things right. This action set up the new #Arrowverse as we know it – also known as "Post-Flashpoint".

The Butterfly Effect

Barry Allen thought that once he fixed the timeline, things would return to the way they were before Flashpoint — but he couldn’t have been more wrong. In changing the timeline twice, Barry created time-ripples that increased exponentially over time, meaning the farther we got away from Nora Allen’s death, the more apparent the changes became.

While Barry’s motives for messing up the timeline were honorable, his actions still changed the lives of characters throughout the Arrowverse. Flashpoint affected events on every show that takes place on Earth-1, and set-up major story arcs for The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Thankfully, #Supergirl takes place on a separate Earth, and was spared the wrath of Flashpoint. Let's get into the major changes made to The Arrowverse because of Flashpoint, starting with The Flash.

'The Flash' After Flashpoint

The Flash was ground zero for all the changes in the Arrowverse, and every alteration of the original timeline seems to stem from Central City. When Barry travels back to 2016 after fixing Flashpoint, he noticed some changes right off the bat, and most of them deal with interpersonal relationships within Team Flash.

Iris and Joe West's Relationship

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Upon returning to present day, Barry learned that Iris and Joe West were no longer on speaking terms. Joe lied to Iris about her mother being alive, and after her mother’s return, Iris could not forgive Joe for lying – in the pre-Flashpoint timeline, the two had already reconciled their differences.

Dante Ramon's Death

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Cisco’s brother Dante was alive before Barry changed the timeline, but after Flashpoint, Dante was killed in a car accident. This caused Cisco to resent Barry, and blame him for Dante’s death. Cisco and Barry eventually mended their relationship, and Cisco realized his true potential, taking on the mantle of his #DC Comics counterpart, #Vibe.

The Curious Arrival Of Julian Albert/Dr. Alchemy

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Julian Albert was a new edition to the CCPD after Flashpoint, and he is the one of the biggest alterations to the timeline. In the beginning, Julian and Barry share a mutual hatred, but it dissolved after the discovery that Julian is really Dr. Alchemy – a henchman for Savitar. Julian has since become a part of Team Flash, and is a romantic interest for Caitlin Snow.

Killer Frost

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

We learned that because of Flashpoint, Caitlin Snow developed the same powers as her Earth-2 doppelganger. Caitlin Snow’s meta-human alter ego, #KillerFrost, is as evil as they come, and is one of Flash’s most formidable villains. The bulk of Season 3 has seen Caitlin trying to fight her frosty side, but after her death The Flash Season 3 Episode 18, she was born again as the evil Killer Frost.

The Wrath Of Savitar

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Barry’s creation of Flashpoint started a chain of events that would inevitably put the lives of everyone he cares about in jeopardy. His molestation of the timeline allowed Savitar — a being that Barry trapped in the Speed Force in the future — to escape, and wreak havoc on Central City and Team Flash.

Savitar’s identity is still unknown, but it is obvious that he is someone very close to Barry — or maybe even Barry from the future. In the trailer for The Flash Season 3 Episode 19, entitled 'Once and Future Flash', we see a glimpse of a future where Savitar’s prophecies have come true, and Barry is a left as a husk of the man he once was.

The Creation Of Kid Flash

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

In the Flashpoint timeline, Wally West is a speedster, using the moniker #KidFlash. After Flashpoint, Wally became obsessed with becoming a Speedster, and was manipulated by #Savitar into touching the Philosopher’s Stone and unleashing his meta-human potential. Once Wally gained powers, Savitar used him to escape the #SpeedForce; Kid Flash also became the indirect cause of Jay Garrick becoming trapped in the Speed Force.

Flashpoint Meta-Humans

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

In the first half of The Flash Season 3, Dr. Alchemy used the Philosopher’s Stone to change people into their meta-human counterparts from Flashpoint. Besides Kid Flash, we saw the creation of the Rival, Magenta, Clive Yorkin, and Shade. All of them were defeated by Team Flash, but were only pawns in Savitar’s plot against Barry Allen.

S.T.A.R. Labs Speed Testing Room

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Barry inadvertently created an addition to S.T.A.R. Labs when he returned from Flashpoint. The room is officially dubbed “S.T.A.R. Labs Speed Testing Room”, and is used frequently in The Flash Season 3 to test Wally, Jesse, and Barry’s abilities. This addition to S.T.A.R. Labs is also how Harry realized that Barry had changed the timeline, because it wasn’t there when he left for Earth-2.

The Future Newspaper

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

The #ReverseFlash’s time vault contains a digital newspaper from 2024, that most fans of The Flash have gone over with a fine-tooth comb. The newspaper reports that Flash has vanished after a crisis, and that Green Arrow, Hawkgirl, and The Atom are all battling the Reverse-Flash in Central City. The article was once written by Iris West-Allen, but after Flashpoint, the name now reads Julie Greer. This is because Savitar is fated to kill Iris in the future, unless Barry can stop him.

'Arrow' After Flashpoint

Flashpoint had very little impact on Arrow as a self-contained show, but it did change one detail that we discovered during an episode of Legends of Tomorrow. The change to the timeline affected John Diggle personally, and may have changed the future of Star City.

The Creation Of John Diggle Jr./Connor Hawke

Arrow [Credit: The CW]

During The Flash Season 3 Episode 2, we learned that Flashpoint caused John Diggle’s daughter, Baby Sara, to become John Diggle Jr.. We met John Diggle Jr. on Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 Episode 6 (that took place in the Star City of 2046), but we just figured that John had a son sometime between 2017 and 2046. In 2046, John Diggle Jr. had taken over as the Green Arrow, and assumed the name Connor Hawke.

The Fall Of Star City In 2046

Legends of Tomorrow [Credit: The CW]

If the theories are right, the Legends might have been in the post-Flashpoint version of Star City in 2046, and all the events leading up to that time are a direct result of Flashpoint. In this timeline, Oliver was no longer the #GreenArrow, and Slade Wilson’s son, Grant Wilson, had taken over Star City 15 years earlier. This might be just one possible future, but given the sudden arrival of John Diggle Jr., this could actually be the post-Flashpoint future for Arrow.

'Legends Of Tomorrow' After Flashpoint

Since Legends of Tomorrow operates out of linear time, you might think that Flashpoint would have little effect of the show. However, the exact opposite is true; Flashpoint acutally caused a chain of events that would become the main story arc for Legends of Tomorrow Season 2.

Reverse-Flash Creates The Legion Of Doom

Legends of Tomorrow [Credit: The CW]

By all accounts, Eobard Thawne should be dead because of the sacrifice made by Eddie Thawne in The Flash Season 1 finale. But because Thawne was taken out of time by Barry and was at the epicenter of Flashpoint, he would go on to assemble the Legion of Doom; made up of himself, Damien Darhk, Malcolm Merlyn, and Leonard Snart.

Thawne’s quest for the Spear of Destiny was the main plot for Legends of Tomorrow Season 2, and all of the changes to the timeline made by the Legion of Doom were indirect results of Flashpoint – because if it weren’t for Flashpoint, Thawne would be dead.

Black Flash Escapes From The Speed Force

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

In Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 Episode 10, it was revealed that #ReverseFlash needs the Spear of Destiny because he is being chased through time by Black Flash. Thanks to Flashpoint, Eobard’s existence was an aberration, and Black Flash was very keen to destroy him (which, spoiler, he accomplished).

We knew that #BlackFlash was created and trapped in the Speed Force at the end of The Flash Season 2 finale, but we didn’t know how he escaped. The Flash Season 3 Episode 16, titled 'Into the Speed Force,' showed us that Barry attached a tether to Black Flash while they were fighting in the Speed Force, which allowed Black Flash to escape.

If Barry never created Flashpoint, Savitar would have never come to 2017, Barry wouldn’t have had to go into the Speed Force to rescue Wally, Black Flash wouldn't have escaped, and Thawne would have no reason to look for the Spear of Destiny. That last sentence is a mouth full, but it shows how little changes in the timeline can cause huge changes in the future.

The Arrowverse After Flashpoint

The first half of The Flash Season 3 was about Barry learning how profoundly he messed up by going back in time and saving his mom. Every time Barry thought he got ahead of the temporal damage, something else would pop up. Little did Barry know, that the biggest threat to the Arrowverse was a direct result of Flashpoint.

The Dominators Come To Earth-1

Legends of Tomorrow [Credit: The CW]

The Flash Season 3 Episode 8, entitled 'Invasion!', was the beginning of the Arrowverse crossover fans had been waiting for all year. This was the informal beginning of the #JusticeLeague, and pitted all our favorite heroes against the intergalactic threat known as The Dominators.

The 3-episode arc (not counting the end of Supergirl) was about how The Dominators came to earth to wipe out the meta-humans before they grew strong enough to become a challenge. The Dominators felt a disturbance in time after Barry created Flashpoint, and came to Earth-1 to destroy him. Not only did Flashpoint mess up the lives of most of our heroes in the Arrowverse, but it also triggered an alien invasion – great job, Barry!

Future Barry's Mysterious Message

Legends of Tomorrow [Credit: The CW]

Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 Episode 3 gave us a mystery that would continue until the 'Heroes vs. Aliens' crossover. Barry Allen from 2056 contacted Rip Hunter, and warned him that he changed the timeline in the past, and that Rip should not trust anyone in 2016. This message is most likely talking about Flashpoint, and might play into future events on The Flash — but it also could have just been a way to unite the heroes for the crossover event.

If we have learned one thing from The Flash Season 3, it is that Barry fucked up in tremendous fashion. He couldn’t have known that changing one event would affect the future the way it did, but he has learned not to mess with the timeline the hard way. We still may not have seen the last of Flashpoint's timeline fuckery, but we are sure to find out when The Flash returns on April 25, 2017 at 8PM/ET on The CW.

Sound off! Did you notice any other changes to the Arrowverse due to Flashpoint? Let us know in the comments section below!