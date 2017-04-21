Picking up a decade after where Prometheus left off, Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant explores what happens when you leave a hyper intelligent, hyper-sensitive AI with a god-complex alone on a planet for 10 years. Spoilers, he's not taken up embroidery.

'Prometheus' [20th Century Fox]

With a fresh batch of crew members (read: cannon fodder) arriving on a planet to discover the sole survivor of the disastrous Prometheus expedition (David, the super advanced AI played by #MichaelFassbender), the crew initially believe to have discovered a paradise planet. However, it soon reveals itself to be more of a hellish nightmare.

Now, Empire has just released three new images taken from the upcoming #AlienCovenant movie. So, come sink your flesh-hungry alien teeth into them and devour their enlightening innards.

'Alien: Covenant' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Covenant screenwriter John Logan told Empire that Ridley Scott's inspiration for creating the Neomorphs came after watching a slew of savage nature documentaries and extrapolating some of the cruelest, grossest elements of our natural world, with Logan going on to state:

"Ridley will see something to do with insects swarming, for example, which eventually finds its way into a movie. Usually there’s some sort of grotesqueness we find interesting."

Grab A Sneak Peak At David's Origin Story

'Alien: Covenant' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

In Alien: Covenant, David does a Cher and turns back time, so far back in fact that we are given a glimpse into his origin story in which he is created at the hands of the multi-billionaire CEO of Weyland Corp, Peter Weyland. Here we are likely to become exposed to the philosophical and ethical grounding which comprises the foundations of David's synthetic psyche.

David Bids A Nation Of Engineers A Sticky Welcome

'Alien: Covenant' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Here we see what we presume to be David unleashing an army of black pods — which we saw in Prometheus and know to contain a a dark sticky goo which is toxic to humans — upon a gathering of what we presume to be humans. Consequently, it would figure that David is not particularly well liked on this planet.

