All-female singing group The Pussycat Dolls formed in 2003 and quickly achieved worldwide acclaim. The group sold 54 million records, making it one of the bestselling girl groups of all time. But while the singers were making music, there was something more insidious going on behind the scenes, according to former member, Kaya Jones, who left the Pussycat Dolls in 2005, only two short years after her arrival.

Taking to Twitter, Jones called the former group, which broke up in 2009, a "prostitution ring".

My truth.I wasnt in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

According to Jones, what was going on behind the scenes was bad enough for her to leave it behind forever:

"How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal."

Jones got candid with her claims, saying that being part of the team meant "sleeping with whoever they say" so it could be used against them for leverage:

"To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don't they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.”

The singer hasn't remained quiet about her claims of abuse, saying that she kept speaking up, but nothing was done, and no one cared to listen.

In 2004 I told hollywood executives, 2005-2006 I told press. In 2011 I spoke up again. Hope you can hear me now Media in 2017! Way to go — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

I finally feel the weight Ive held in my heart lifted & mending. Its been hard to hold lies in for people who broke me. No more — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 15, 2017

With the horrific Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal being blown wide open, the media is finally listening, and Hollywood is catching a glimpse of how deep the sexual harassment and abuse goes, Jones said she feels the weight lifting and her heart mending.

Though most of Jones' fans have been supportive, others have blamed Jones for not speaking up sooner or called her dishonest.

You still sat back and took the money before thinking of other girls so face the fact you are as bad as the others ffs — Allan (@bigalrfc1) October 13, 2017

Perhaps some people may have remained silent for selfish purposes such as fame&fortune however, the majority did so out of fear. Grow up!!! — Isabella Gianna (@IsabellaGianna7) October 14, 2017

You've lost ur mind...this is about that prick Harvey Swinestein & his victims...not about U ungrateful,dishonest, disgruntled ex employee — jeff geller (@jgeller2020) October 16, 2017

Robin Antin, the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, gave a heated response to the claims, denying that Jones was never really a member for the group as the singer was only on a trial basis. Antin called Jones' allegations “disgusting, ridiculous lies,” and said that Jones is “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.”According to The Blast, the group's lawyer is drafting a letter warning Jones to stop spreading lies, or she will face the legal consequences.

Jones has expressed fear for her safety after her Twitter revelations and stated that she has kept a journal of everything that happened to her as proof which she may be forced to use if Antin does initiate any type of legal action against her.

[Sources: Mensxp and The Blast]