Reboots of classic series are trendy these days. From Arrested Development to Gilmore Girls and the recently announced return of Roseanne, it's a trend that's showing no signs of slowing down. I suppose it was only a matter of time before someone, in the midst of all these '90s reboots, began to wonder if we may ever see the return of everyone's favorite beautician turned nanny in a reboot of The Nanny.

The series originally ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999 and starred Emmy-nominee #FranDrescher as an ex-hairstylist fashion queen who becomes the nanny to three children from the high society in New York City while starting a will-they-won't-they relationship with their father, played by Charles Shaughnessy. It quickly became one of the most beloved sitcoms of the nineties and made Drescher a household name thanks to her trademark comedic chops and nasal voice.

Recently, Drescher and ex-husband and co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson, sat down for an interview with Studio 10 where the pair were asked all sorts of questions surrounding their famous sitcom.

Where Did The Idea For 'The Nanny' Come From?

Though Drescher never had any children of her own, it didn't stop her from spending time with friends' kids and developing a great fondness for them. Once while in France visiting her friend, supermodel Twiggy, she found herself bonding with the beauty's young daughter due to Twiggy's work commitments.

"I decided to schlep her around so I wouldn’t be alone."

After spending so much time with the 12-year-old, Drescher simply couldn't get all the time the pair spent together out of her head.

"I couldn’t get this relationship out of my head. I thought of the idea: A spin on 'The Sound Of Music,' only instead of Julie Andrews, I come to the door."

And thus, #TheNanny was born.

Why Did They End The Show?

As is often the case in Hollywood, when their bottom line is troubled, networks intervene, sometimes unnecessarily. When that happens, changes are made or someone goes on the chopping block. This was apparently the ultimatum Drescher and Jacobson were presented by CBS.

Jacobson explained that due to scheduling changes in the show's later seasons, the show began to see a ratings dip. And thus the network came to the pair and firmly stated, "Give us a wedding or we're cancelling The Nanny." While they had no other option but to comply, Drescher and Jacobson knew it was the wrong call, said Jacobson:

"When a show is built around a love that can’t happen, sexual tension, you have to keep it that way. As much as you want the people to get together, as soon as they do, people start tuning out. We didn’t want to get them together."

They were right. The show ended just one season after the two main characters were wed.

Could The Show Ever Find New Life?

Twenty-four years after it took its first step into primetime, could The Nanny ever follow in the footsteps of Will & Grace and Full House with a reboot? Could Drescher ever be persuaded to put her fashion icon back into the spotlight for one more hurrah? Possibly, she revealed—but it would have to be the right situation:

“We wouldn’t do it for the money. We would do it because we cracked the code on how to tell the story 20 years later. And make it interesting. I set a very high standard... At this stage of my life, it has to make my heart sing. As Peter said, once the sexual tension is gone, now she is the wife, there went the series. So, to go back... We would have to figure out where we are starting from and what it is.”

After two cancelled series in the last decade, Drescher has all the reasons in the world to tread carefully when it comes to something so near and dear to her heart. Though reboots may be popular, if not done correctly, they can ultimately end up ruining the legacy of the original series. And that is something Drescher and Jacobson are not about to let happen anytime soon.

[Source: Studio 10]