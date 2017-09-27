It is officially time to return to William McKinley High, Freaks and Geeks fans. No we aren't getting a second season after nearly two decades, but we are getting something arguably better. Morgan Spurlock, creator of the documentary Super Size Me, is teaming with A&E for a pop culture docuseries Cultureshock and Freaks and Geeks will be at the focus of one of the episodes. There is no word on exactly when the documentary will premiere but Freaks and Geeks alum Samm Levine confirmed that it will air sometime in 2018.

This happened and is coming your way in 2018 thanks to @hodgeepodgee, @MorganSpurlock and @AETV. Clear your calendars! pic.twitter.com/huhDIG2coV — Samm Levine (@SammLevine) September 18, 2017

#FreaksandGeeks is considered one of the best coming-of-age sitcoms of all time despite only lasting one season. The period dramedy tops the list of series that were cancelled too soon but over time, it has received a cult following. The series, which was set in the early '80s in a suburban Detroit town, follows siblings Lindsay and Sam Weir and their two very different groups of friends surviving life during the awkward and complicated years of high school.

It came to a short-lived end in 2000 but launched the careers of some notable Hollywood names including James Franco, Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, Busy Phillips, Jason Segel, John Francis Daley, Samm Levine, and Martin Starr. It would also go on to launch the successful careers of executive producer Judd Apatow and series creator Paul Feig. Many of the actors formed life-long friendships and reunited on a number of projects.

The #documentary will give fans a unique inside take on the behind-the-scenes antics on set as well as the impact the series has made on pop culture. There will reportedly be full participation from the cast and crew as they discuss their experience on the show and how much the series affected their careers. There was undoubtedly a lot of fun being had on a set involving a young Franco and Rogen so hopefully we get some behind-the-scenes gems.

In a world where everything is getting revived or rebooted, it is nice to see the return of a beloved series through a new medium. Rather than returning to a series 17 years later with a new season, fans will be given a fresh chance to relive the magic without ruining the legacy of the original. Fingers crossed that there are some never before seen clips or details regarding the scrapped storylines had the show survived for a second season.

Are you excited for a Freaks and Geeks documentary? Tell us in the comments below!

(Source: AV Club)