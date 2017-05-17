If you're desperate to see some Joker in Injustice 2, this is the clip for you. More than that, any DC fan who's ever wished that Harley Quinn would break free of the Joker's evil clutches is about to punch the air.

In a scarecrow-induced cloud of fear toxin, Harley sees Joker emerge, taunting her and undermining her new, better self she's worked so hard to build. Check out the clip.

The clip is pure DC, and the Joker's torturous taunts wouldn't be out of place in any Batman movie:

Look at you... Such a big girl, cosplaying a superhero, laughing in the batcave. but you hear it, don't you? The real you, buried under the floorboards, scratch, scratch scratching to get out. The woman who'd cut her friend's throat and laughed about it... That's my girl!

What makes the scene all the more powerful is Harley fighting back, delivering a couple of lines that many fans were longing to hear in Suicide Squad:

Ain't no slick fella with a cheap suit and cheaper grin telling me who I am, ever again! We had mad love once upon a time, but now that's over, Mr J!

Let's hope we see more of this assertive Harley Quinn in Injustice 2!

(Source: Comic Book)