It's been quite a while since we wanted to scoop Freddie Prinze Jr. up in our arms and carry him off into the sunset, but let me tell you ladies and gents, his ability to melt our hearts into one big puddle of sap is still very, very real. If you had a pulse in the '90s, no doubt you were either head over heels in love with FPJ or you wanted to be him, mostly for his roles in teen classics such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Down To You and She's All That — so it's likely that seeing him cry will still cut deep. Get ready to be wounded.

In a conversation with US Weekly, Freddie began telling a story about his late, internationally beloved She's All That co-star Paul Walker — namely how he had gone out of his way to ensure Walker got a part in the film:

“When Paul came into audition, I didn’t have cast approval, but I had what they called consultation. I knew Paul was the right guy, and when he finished the audition, I asked if I could excuse myself to go to the bathroom. I ran outside where his car was parked. I said, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna get this job.’ They didn’t pay us anything. It was a small movie. [I said], ‘They’re gonna offer you $25,000, they have $75 in the budget. Don’t say no.’”

Now queue the tears. Little did Freddie know then that sticking his neck out had really meant a lot to Walker, so much so that the late actor shared the story with his family. Devastatingly, FPJ only discovered that fact after Walker had passed, which made the anecdote all the more emotional to recount. He began to choke up as he said:

“I heard, years later, after he passed away, that he had told his brother and his mom that story. To hear that, that meant a lot to him to share that. I loved that there was still that connection there. As an actor, you don’t want guys to suffer if they don’t have to. Right? You’re like, ‘Dude – you got the part!’ He was a good dude."

And he made this face:

Freddie chokes up talking about 'She's All That' co-star, Paul Walker [Credit: US Weekly]

:'''''''''(

If Sarah Michelle Gellar's busy and you need a shoulder to cry on Freddie, you know where I am!

Want to know more about what Freddie Prinze Jr. has been up to lately? Look no further:

Are you still in love with FPJ?

(Source: US Weekly)