Ever since their initial showdown, fans have been eager to watch Freddy and Jason square off again, proving horror fanatics still have a taste for more versus films within the slasher genre. Now, thanks to the cancellation of Paramount's Friday The 13th reboot, we might actually see Freddy and Jason go for round two.

Back in 2013, Paramount Pictures negotiated a deal with New Line Cinema/Warner Bros to reacquire the rights to Jason and the Friday the 13th series, but there was a catch. If Paramount didn't manage to produce a Friday the 13th sequel within five years, the rights would revert back to New Line Cinema.

Now, we're in 2017, four years later, and Paramount Pictures has no intentions of releasing its scrapped Jason reboot, meaning New Line Cinema will undoubtedly take back the rights to the franchise.

Why Does This Matter?

Freddy Krueger 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' [Credit: New Line Cinema].

In short, this means Jason Voorhees will move into Freddy's house (New Line Cinema) once again, reopening possibilities of another crossover with the Springwood slasher.

Here's what Friday the 13th creator, Sean Cunningham, had to say regarding another inevitable Freddy Vs Jason movie, back in 2015:

"I think the chances are good, for a couple of reasons, but I think it will ultimately be a marketing concept. Right now, I think the audience would have to start getting bored with the Friday… movie by itself or the Freddy movie by itself. I don’t think it’s going to happen in the next short period of time. Conceivably in five years. The other reason that I think it’s a possibility is that we spent so much effort in trying to find a way to get the two of them together in a movie that was action-packed and unpredictable that we had lots of material that was unused. It becomes possible to use it, or at least basic ideas or structural ideas that are already in place. We don’t have to start from scratch."

'Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Will New Line Cinema potentially ignore the inevitable success this film would garner? Is Sean Cunningham wrong in thinking these icons will throw down again? I doubt it.

[Source: iDigitalTimes, Friday The 13th: The Franchise]