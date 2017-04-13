Seriously, no one told us life was gonna be this way.

While we've been holding our breath waiting for a #Friends reunion that is probably never going to happen, the musical parody masters Bob and Tobly McSmith decided to set to work converting the classic '90s/'00s sitcom into Friends! The Musical!

[Credit: Friends! The Musical]

In an exclusive with EW, Tobly effused:

"Could we BE more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?! It only makes sense to set our sights on the hit TV show Friends after creating parody musicals about Saved by the Bell, Full House, and Beverley Hills, 90210. Not only do we poke fun and celebrate the show, we also get some jokes in about the actor’s lives."

Joey and Chandler on the dog 'Friends' [Credit: NBC]

We expect a minimum of one Brad Pitt reference, and several quips about their legendary salaries.

Tobly went on to assure fans that they will pay homage to all the classic Friends icons:

"Oh and there will be a smelly cat, there will be Janice, and there will be Fat Monica. We want all the alumni of Friends to come to the show and possibly be in it for a night or two — our first call is to the agent of Marcel the Monkey."

Ross hits his head on the dryer 'Friends' [Credit: NBC]

See also:

As if all that weren't enough to get you pumped about the possibility a song and dance in Central Perk, they've released the titles of some of the original songs from the soundtrack.

They are:

"The Only Coffee Shop in New York City"

"45 Grove Street" — How Can We Afford This Place?

"How You Doing, Ladies?" — Joey

"Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!"

"We Were On a Break!"

"I’m Gonna Hump U" — Marcel

"Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!" — Janice

"Will They or Won’t They" — Ross and Rachel

"The Ballad of Fat Monica"

"Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica" — Chandler

"The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode"

"We’ll Always Be There For You"

Fat Monica and Chandler kiss 'Friends' [Credit: NBC]

How on earth they're going to get a capuchin monkey to sing and dance and hump on cue — well, we'll leave that to the professionals.

Let's just hope they manage to stick a few bars of this classic in there somewhere.

Friends! The Musical will open in Fall 2017. Tickets go on sale in June.