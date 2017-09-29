Disney were on to an absolute winner when they released Frozen a few years ago. The box office smash hit took over everyone's lives for a number of years and it seemed there wasn't a soul in the world who didn't know the words to Let it go. Filming has now begun for the sequel, which will no doubt see the same success as the first.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are due to return as Anna and Elsa of the kingdom of Arendelle, and Josh Gad, who voiced the beloved Olaf the Snowman, will join them. Olaf has enjoyed a recent outing with his short film titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure proving to be a much welcome adventure. These three main characters have already started recording their dialogue, though we are still waiting confirmation from the likes of Jonathan Groff, who played Kristoff as well as Alan Tudyk, Santino Fontana, Ciarán Hinds, and Maurice LaMarche.

Its such a joy 2 back in the booth after this journey began 5 long years ago. The creative team has come up with a story worth the wait #F2 pic.twitter.com/RGYK48J4DT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 28, 2017

It is unclear how many of the original cast members will be returning for the second film. The new storyline is also relatively unknown and is being kept very secretive for the time being. If it is anything like the original we can guarantee the world will once again be gripped with Frozen fever.

Recently, Moana saw a lot of love and support from people across the world, but it was nowhere near the scale we saw with Frozen. Many shops saw their stocks of Frozen inspired merchandise selling out at record speeds and riot like crowds were racing to get their hands on the latest dolls, teddy bears and branded merchandise. They were the must have toys all year around and still hold popularity to this day.

What many people will be waiting for is the new soundtrack. Frozen's iconic track list has been many people's go to sing-a-long playlist for years now and hopefully the new film can only expand this already strong playlist.

Are you excited for the arrival of Frozen 2? Let us know in the comments!